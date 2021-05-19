Paul Mooney, legendary comedian, dies at 79

Legendary comedian Paul Mooney has died at age 79.

EW has confirmed through Mooney's manager that the performer suffered a heart attack at his home in Oakland, Calif., and passed away shortly after.

M. Caulfield/WireImage Paul Mooney at the 2004 BET Comedy Awards.

Journalist Roland Martin first reported the news Wednesday, tweeting that he received a call from Mooney's cousin, Rudy Ealy, who reportedly told him that paramedics attempted to resuscitate Mooney — whom he said had been diagnosed with dementia — following the heart attack, though he ultimately died around 5:00 a.m. local time.

BREAKING NEWS: Comedic legend Paul Mooney has passed away. His cousin, Rudy Ealy, just called me from Paul's phone and said he passed away two hours ago after suffering a heart attack at his home in Oakland. He was 79. We will pay tribute to him tonight on #RolandMartinUnfiltered — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) May 19, 2021

Mooney's Twitter account also shared a message in remembrance of the star and thanking his fans for their support.

"[You] all are the best," the tweet reads. "The Godfather of Comedy - ONE MOON MANY STARS! To all in love with this great man.. many thanks."

Thank you all from the bottom of all of our hearts ...you’re all are the best!...... Mooney World .. The Godfather of Comedy - ONE MOON MANY STARS! .. To all in love with this great man.. many thanks🙏🏾 — Paul Mooney (@PaulEalyMooney) May 19, 2021

In addition to his work writing for Richard Pryor, Mooney rose to prominence for his singular takes on life and culture in his acts, as well as performances as Sam Cooke in the 1978 film The Buddy Holly Story, on Chappelle's Show and In Living Color, and for his work on Spike Lee's 2000 movie Bamboozled, which follows a Black TV writer who combats his frustrations with the industry by pitching a show incorporating blackface.

Following Mooney's death, celebrities paid tribute to the comedian on social media, including actor Jeffrey Wright, Lil Rel Howery, Ashley Nicole Black, and The Kid Mero, who called Mooney a "comedy God."

I remember, as a little kid, my dad showing me Paul Mooney’s stand up for the first time and I was just blown away. My dad said, “Now THIS is comedy.” and he was right. — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) May 19, 2021

"I remember, as a little kid, my dad showing me Paul Mooney's stand-up for the first time and I was just blown away," Black tweeted. "My dad said, 'Now THIS is comedy.' and he was right."

One of the greatest to ever do it. I sometimes go online just to watch clips. RIP to the Great Paul Mooney!!! #PaulMooney @ New Orleans, Louisiana https://t.co/LTIjwYlvRg — Lil Rel Howery (@LilRel4) May 19, 2021

PAUL MOONEY IS A COMEDY GOD B — THE KID MERO 🇩🇴 (@THEKIDMERO) May 19, 2021

I was lucky enough to open for Paul Mooney several times. It was a master class. It was like a Malcolm X speech that had been punched up by Redd Foxx. & then in the middle of everything he’d go off on a tangent about Jane Fonda. He was 1 of the greats. Rest in Peace, Mr. Mooney. — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) May 19, 2021

Paul Mooney. Woah. My dude. Inspector Caine? Man. RIP pic.twitter.com/Mu3geKfqvp — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) May 19, 2021

REST EASY PAUL MOONEY!! pic.twitter.com/xGImq0V3ay — Sarunas J Jackson 🏁 (@RoneJae) May 19, 2021

Rest In Peace to the legend Paul Mooney. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) May 19, 2021

There a places Chef’s go to eat after THEY finish cooking! That’s how I felt when I went to a late #PaulMooney show after I finished giggin! Rest Well Lion! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) May 19, 2021

