Paul Mescal's next TV role has been confirmed, and it sounds good

While actor Paul Mescal is basically interchangeable with Connell from Normal People in our brains right now, all that is about to change.

The 24-year-old's next TV role has just been announced, in the shape of a mystery thriller on Channel 5. Exciting!

The Deceived is a four-part drama which follows a student, Ophelia (Emily Reid from Belgravia), who has an affair with her professor Dr Michael Callaghan (Emmett J. Scanlan).

Photo credit: Channel 5

After Michael's wife Roisin (Catherine Walker) supposedly dies in a house fire, Ophelia begins to suspect that she may actually be alive, and confides in her local builder Sean McKeough, played by Paul Mescal, that she thinks the situation is suspicious. Together, they try to figure out what's really going on.

The Deceived was written by Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee and Tobias Beer, and is set to air on Channel 5 in August. Lisa shared a trailer on Twitter over the weekend, with the caption, "Our new show #TheDeceived coming soon to @channel5_tv check out the trailer below!! @Tobias_Beer @EmmettScanlan @mescal_paul @louisa_harland @SerIanMc."

The new role comes as Paul previously opened up about how he differs from Connell in real life. " I’m not Connell, I’m totally different to him," he told the Grand Mam podcast. "I think maybe what’s sexy about Connell is he’s kind of classic back-footed, aloof, smart. I’m definitely not back-footed or aloof."

Speaking of people's attraction to the character, Paul continued, "To be honest, it's uncomfortable. I'm not trying to be full of faux humility but it's a weird thing when people are very quickly attracted to a character you play."

Wonder if we'll all feel the same about Sean.

