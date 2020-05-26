Paul Mescal shared a sweet birthday tribute to co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones

Photo credit: BBC

From Cosmopolitan

Normal People stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones formed a close friendship when filming everyone's 2020 TV obsession, so it's little surprise Paul was all over a sweet public announcement to mark his co-star's 22nd birthday over the weekend.

Paul, 24, posted four black and white pictures to his Instagram account, including one shot of them laughing together behind the scenes of the show and another showing Daisy getting her make-up done on set.

"Happy birthday to this LEGEND! @daisyedgarjones you are one of a kind," he wrote. "Have the best day ever ❤️."

Daisy replied, "THANK YOU PAULIO."

The pair's on-screen chemistry led some fans of the show to think they were also a couple off-screen. Previously explaining how they prepared to play Connell and Marianne and bring their complex relationship to life, Paul told Harper's Bazaar: "... I think ultimately it came down to just me and Daisy really getting on and having lots of fun.

"Also, I think it was useful that we were both playing characters that are kind of seismic of the shape of our careers - we both hadn’t led a television series, so we were kind of in it together."

IRL, Paul is currently single while Daisy is dating actor Tom Varey, who you might recognise from his role as Cley Cerwyn in Game of Thrones.

Happy birthday, Daisy!

