Paul Mescal’s Cannes Title ‘Aftersun’ to Open Edinburgh

Naman Ramachandran
·3 min read

Aftersun,” by Scottish filmmaker Charlotte Wells, will open the 75th Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF).

The film, Wells’ feature debut after several acclaimed shorts, debuted at Cannes’ Critics’ Week strand to rave reviews and won the French Touch jury prize. It stars “Normal People” actor Mescal and newcomer Frankie Corio as a young father and his 11-year-old daughter who are on holiday at a resort in Turkey in the late 1990s. Framed as a look back at a father-daughter holiday in the late 1990s, with occasional mini DV footage adding to the period texture, the film is an ode to nostalgia with hints of something far darker.

More from Variety

Variety critic Guy Lodge said of “Aftersun”: “Ambitiously and poignantly, ‘Aftersun’ explores the oddly intimate chasm between parent and child, the latter forever playing catch-up to the former’s inner life, except on the brief occasions — like, say, a summer vacation — when they can both be children for a moment.”

In an interview with Variety, Wells said: “I wanted to explore a different period in that relationship, like a young father and his daughter on holiday. Even just visually having a young parent, like a young man and his daughter, it just felt like it could be something interesting and fun and compelling.”

A24 snapped up North American rights for the film at Cannes. Charades is selling the project globally.

Wells said: “As a teenager, I spent just about all the money I had saved each summer on tickets to EIFF, sitting on the floor at Fountainbridge in hour long queues for box office opening, leafing through the weighty program which offered my first exposure to independent and international cinema. In 2006, I bought tickets to the Duplass brothers’ ‘The Puffy Chair’ based on its inch-square picture and synopsis. The Q&A that followed made clear how explicit the connection between filmmakers and their work could be; what personal filmmaking could be. In 2006, I attended the opening night film: ‘The Flying Scotsman.’ In 2022, I’ll attend again. Edinburgh is home and so is the EIFF. I can’t wait.”

EIFF creative director Kristy Matheson added: “It means so much to have ‘Aftersun’ open our festival and celebrate a homegrown talent whose artistry is entirely international in its scope and appreciation. My heartfelt thanks to Charlotte and the whole ‘Aftersun’ team for sharing their film with us. After wowing Cannes Film Festival audiences and critics alike, I can’t wait for EIFF audiences to experience the journey that Charlotte and her incredible cast take us on together.”

“Aftersun” is produced by Adele Romanski, Barry Jenkins and Mark Ceryak for Pastel and Amy Jackson for Unified Theory. It was financed by BBC Film, BFI and Screen Scotland, in association with Tango.

Kogonada’s “After Yang,” which tells the story of a family who lose their A.I helper, and the profound feelings that the experience induces, will close the festival. The film, which debuted at Cannes 2021 and won an award at Sundance earlier this year, stars Colin Farrell and Jodie Turner-Smith.

The festival takes place Aug. 12-20.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Former Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Duncan Keith retiring: source

    Edmonton Oilers defenceman Duncan Keith is retiring, a source has told The Canadian Press. Keith played 16 seasons for the Blackhawks before Chicago dealt him to Edmonton for blue liner Caleb Jones and a draft pick last summer. The 38-year-old put up 21 points (one goal, 20 assists) and 22 penalty minutes in 64 regular-season appearances for the Oilers, then added a goal, four assists and five penalty minutes in 16 playoff games. Keith, who hails from Winnipeg, won three Stanley Cups with the Bl

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign veteran punter Jon Ryan

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed Canadian punter Jon Ryan and American kicker Seth Small on Sunday. Ryan, a 40-year-old Regina native, spent the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders following a 12-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. Ryan spent 10 seasons with the Seahawks, winning a Super Bowl title in 2014. He suited up for 28 games in his two seasons with the Roughriders and averaged 48.1 yards per punt. Small, 22, attended training camp with

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios for 7th Wimbledon title

    WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic waited. He waited for Nick Kyrgios to lose focus and lose his way. Waited to find the proper read on his foe’s big serves. Waited until his own level rose to the occasion. Djokovic is not bothered by a deficit — in a game, a set, a match. He does not mind problem-solving. And at Wimbledon, for quite some time now, he does not get defeated. Djokovic used his steady brilliance to beat the ace-delivering, trick-shot-hitting Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) on

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Is Seattle the perfect landing spot for Shane Wright?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss whether or not Montreal's controversial decision to spurn Shane Wright was the best thing for the high-level prospect.

  • Injury-riddled Vancouver Whitecaps look to bounce back in Cincinnati

    VANCOUVER — It'll be a battered and bruised Vancouver Whitecaps side that heads to Ohio in search of redemption this week. The 'Caps (7-9-3) are down eight players heading into a Wednesday matchup with FC Cincinnati (7-5-5). That number may grow to nine, depending on how midfielder Leonard Owusu recovers after taking a boot to the head in training on Tuesday. Missing men is simply part of soccer, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "Every team has an issue during the season with injuries," he said. "

  • Lions set to test their mettle against Bombers in battle of undefeated teams

    VANCOUVER — After a 3-0 start to the season, the B.C. Lions see their Saturday clash against the defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers as an opportunity to test their mettle. "They've been the best team in the league the last couple of years, and they're undefeated this year too," said Lions coach Rick Campbell following practice at the Lions' training facility on Thursday. "You always want to see how you measure up against the good teams." The 4-0 Blue Bombers come into B.C. Place j

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p