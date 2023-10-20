Paul Merson predicts Chelsea surprise for Arsenal in this weekend's London derby

The visit of Arsenal on Saturday could be exactly the sort of game Chelsea need to kickstart their season.

That is according to pundit Paul Merson, who believes the London derby at Stamford Bridge is tough to predict despite the two teams' contrasting form for much of the season.

Arsenal sit second in the table and have not lost a Premier League game at the Bridge in over five years.

Chelsea meanwhile are hoping to carry their form over from the big win at Burnley before the international break, which saw Raheem Sterling hit top form, and Merson has outlined why the Blues are a team to fear for his old club Arsenal.

"Arsenal come to Stamford Bridge this weekend and they will have a go at Chelsea, so it will be interesting," he wrote for Sky Sports.

"Against the better teams, like Liverpool who had a right go, those are the games Chelsea have played well in this season.

"With where Chelsea are in the league, teams will not want to play them because on their day, they can beat anybody and when Raheem Sterling is playing like he did at Burnley, then he is unplayable.

"Mauricio Pochettino's side can kickstart their season with a win, but this is also a big game for Arsenal. This can be another marker laid down for them. If they win this game, I'm looking at Arsenal as major, major players [in the title race]."

He added: "It will come down to who can adapt better [after the internationals] and get up to speed quickly after they return to their clubs.

"One advantage Chelsea will have is that we virtually know what the Arsenal team is going to be. On the other hand, we have no idea what the Chelsea team will be."