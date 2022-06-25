Paul McCartney plays Johnny Depp video during Glastonbury headline set

(Independent)

Paul McCartney has shown a clip of Johnny Depp during his headline set at Glastonbury.

The Beatles took to the Pyramid Stage at 9.30pm on Saturday (25 June), where he played a video of Depp on the jumbo screen.

McCartney and Depp are reportedly close friends as well as longtime collaborators. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has starred in several of McCartney’s music videos.

During McCartney’s performance of his 2012 track “My Valentine”, he played snippets from the song’s original music video, which also features Natalie Portman.

In the black-and-white clip, Depp is seen playing guitar and reciting the song’s lyrics in sign language.

