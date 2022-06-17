Paul McCartney Joined by Bruce Springsteen at Tour Finale

Paul McCartney welcomed Bruce Springsteen tonight (June 16) at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., for a performance of the Boss’ anthem “Glory Days” and the early Beatles tune “I Wanna Be Your Man.”

Jon Bon Jovi joined later in the show to bring balloons and sing “Happy Birthday” to McCartney, who turns 80 later this week

Springsteen appeared 29 songs into the concert, the last on the North American leg of McCartney’s “Got Back” tour. He previously performed “I Saw Her Standing There” with McCartney at the latter’s Aug. 5, 2013, show at London’s Hyde Park.

Tonight’s concert comes just two days before McCartney’s 80th birthday on Saturday. From here, McCartney headlines the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival on June 24.

