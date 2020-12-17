Paul McCartney Reveals The Label He 'Hated' From His Beatles Days

Paul McCartney discussed a certain Taylor Swift secret and got candid about a label he “hated” during his Beatles days, while appearing on SiriusXM’s “Howard Stern Show” Tuesday.

Stern brought up the fact that McCartney was labeled as the “cute” Beatle way back when. He figured that the singer hated the title, because it could infer that McCartney wasn’t a “serious musician.”

As Stern predicted, McCartney strongly agreed with him and explained why he got the label in the first place.

Don't call Paul McCartney cute. (Photo: Mike Coppola via Getty Images)

“I hated that,” the singer said. “That’s what happens ― just, ‘He’s the cute one.’ I’d go, ‘No, I’m not! Don’t call me that. I hate that!’”

“But once it’s said it kind of sticks. I just can’t help being cute, Howard,” the Beatle quipped. “They had to just say, ‘He’s the cute one, he’s the quiet one, he’s the witty one, and he’s the drummer.’”

McCartney has talked about his disdain for the broad characterization in the past, telling the New York Daily News in 1989 that he was “not comfortable with being ‘The Cute Beatle.’”

“I’ve never really thought I was ‘cute,’ though I guess some people think so,” he said.

“Maybe there were a few moments of cute, mostly in the early days. As you get older, the harder edges come out,” the singer explained.

In the same interview with Stern, McCartney also revealed a secret sure to make any Swiftie jealous: He knew that Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” follow-up album, “Evermore,” was on its way.

“I did the Rolling Stone cover with Taylor Swift and she just emailed me recently. And she said, ‘I wasn’t telling anyone, but I’ve got another album,’” McCartney recalled.

“And she said, ‘So I was going to put it out on my birthday,’ which I think was the 10th,” he said. (Swift’s birthday is actually Dec. 13.)

“And then she said, ‘But I found out you were going to put out [your album] on the 10th. So I moved it to the 18th,’” he explained. “And then she found out we were coming out on the 18th so she moved back to the 10th. So I mean, you know, people do keep out of each other’s way.”

Story continues

How, er, cute!

Related...

'Live And Let Die' Plays At Trump Ohio Speech And Twitter Loses It

James Corden Scorches Donald Trump With COVID-19 Parody Of Paul McCartney Song

John Lennon's Death Remembered By Yoko Ono, Fellow Beatles And Fans

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.