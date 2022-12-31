Paul McCartney, Halsey, and More Pay Tribute to Vivienne Westwood

Tomás Mier
·4 min read
Stella McCartney : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 - Credit: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Stella McCartney : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 - Credit: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Paul McCartney, Halsey, Naomi Campbell, and more shared heartfelt tributes to the late Vivienne Westwood, whose death yesterday at the age of 81 has shaken both the fashion and music worlds.

Westwood popularized punk’s iconic style, and her pivotal work with Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren broke through the status quo by challenging fashion — and the people who wore it — to break our preconceptions of beauty.

“Goodbye Vivienne Westwood,” McCartney wrote on Twitter sharing a photo with the late legend. “A ballsy lady who rocked the fashion world and stood defiantly for what was right. Love Paul x.” (On Instagram, Stella McCartney added, “Thank you Dame Vivienne Westwood for all you gave us. You will live on forever.… Punk rock will never die.”

Posting a recent photo with Westwood, Halsey paid homage to the acclaimed designer, calling Westwood “my friend, my idol, my icon.”

“There is not enough time or space in this format to appropriately describe the ways you impacted music, fashion, culture, and the like,” Halsey wrote. “Your legacy is immortal and eternal. I hope we will all continue to break boundaries and question institutions in your example and memory.”

She added, “I will cherish all of our conversations and teas (and *tea*! you had the best stories). Love always, and long live Queen Viv.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

For her part, Cyndi Lauper wrote on Instagram, “So sorry to hear that we lost @viviennewestwood today. She was a fashion icon, who not only created punk fashion but punk couture. You can still see her influence in much of the clothing today.”

Actress Kerry Washington shared a photo of herself wearing a dress designed by Westwood on Twitter: “I always felt like a goddess when wearing art designed by the goddess that is #VivienneWestwood. Heaven just became a bit more snatched and fabulous.”

Posh Spice Victoria Beckham also wrote a short tribute on her Instagram story alongside the announcement of her passing.

“I’m so sad to learn of the passing of legendary designer and activist Dame Vivienne Westwood,” Beckham wrote. “My thoughts are with her family at this incredibly sad time.”

Actress Salma Hayek also took to her Instagram story to remember the icon, writing, “Fly Vivienne. You’re bold and fearless spirit will always challenge our imagination.”

Sharing a selfie on Instagram, Boy George named Westwood the “punk queen of everything,” adding she was the “absolute greatest and most irreverent queen of British fashion & style!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Boy George (@boygeorgeofficial)

Other leaders in the fashion world shared poignant tributes to Westwood.

“I continue to learn from your words, and, all of your extraordinary creations. I will always remember the night we bonded over our mutual love for Yves Saint Laurent,” Marc Jacobs wrote on Instagram. “You never failed to surprise and to shock. I am grateful for the moments I got to share with you and Andreas.”

Naomi Campbell described Westwood as the “original queen of fashion” and shared a slideshow of images with Westwood and wearing her designs.

“Your strength was admirable in a business dominated by men. You were a force of nature, that would always encourage me to push forward and not give up on things I was passionate about outside of modeling,” Campbell wrote. “Your honesty was to be valued whether we liked to hear it or not, you spoke your truth, real and authentic.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dr Naomi Campbell (@naomi)

The British model and actress added, “YOUR LEGACY IS JUST BEGINNING, and it will be etched in stone for forever, as your contribution to our industry is immeasurable. They could not make enough awards for what you truly deserved.”

“Somehow I imagined Vivienne living way into her 100s. She still had so many urgent matters to shed light on, so many causes to support, still so many injustices to be outspoken about …and so many more magical outfits to create,” wrote model Helena Christensen on Instagram. “I will always be grateful for having been in her inspiring company ♥️ Rest in glorious power.”

Bella Hadid addressed a letter to Westwood, calling her the “queen of punk,” and sharing a photo of the two hugging.

“From the first day I met you to the last day I saw you, you made me smile, listen, learn and love more than the day before,” Hadid wrote. “I will forever be grateful to have been in your orbit , because to me and most , in fashion & in humanity, you, Vivienne, were the sun.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

The announcement of Westwood’s death was released on Westwood’s social media accounts, sharing that she died surrounded by her family at her home in South London.

“Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better. She led an amazing life,” read the post. “Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future. The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better.”

