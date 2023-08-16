Paul Martin Promoted to EVP & Chief Diversity Officer at Sony Pictures

Paul Martin has been promoted to executive VP and chief diversity officer at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

“Paul has been leading SPE’s Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) efforts for over 15 years, and in that time has launched, managed, and evolved several impactful programs across the company,” Sony Pictures EVP and chief people officer Stacy Green said in a memo to employees on Wednesday. “Paul embodies the spirit of ‘everyday inclusion’ through the strategies he champions and his leadership over the years.”

Among Martin’s accomplishments, in 2011 he launched the first four Employee Business Resource Groups for SPE – communities within the company formed by employees who share a commonality or interest.

The EBRG community has since grown to 21 groups worldwide. Martin also spearheaded SPE’s D&I creative flagship programs, including the Sony Pictures Television Diverse Directors Program in 2015 and Diverse Writers Program in 2021. These programs have all been an essential catalyst to building an inclusive culture at the studio on a global scale.

Green added: “Paul played an instrumental role in the creation of Sony Pictures Action, SPE’s multi-pronged global racial equity and inclusion strategy focused externally on providing support to partner organizations, and internally on expanding D&I across SPE’s business including hiring, retention, talent pipelines, supplier diversity, content, media, and partnerships.”

Deadline first reported the news.

