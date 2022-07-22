Paul Marchese Is Featured In Exclusive Online Interview Where He Provides Insight Into His Role as an Attorney

MANHASSET, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2022 / Paul Marchese is a Will and Trust Attorney with over thirty years of legal experience. Specializing in end-of-life planning, Paul and his team of professionals are committed to helping clients navigate the legal landscape. From strategizing ways to reduce or eliminate estate taxes to protecting assets, the law firm of Marchese & Maynard remains a trusted industry name. Throughout the interview, Paul discusses his transition from criminal law to estate planning. When asked where the idea for his business came from, he answers:

"I wanted to do something positive with my life. I wanted to feel that I was helping people. It's not as financially lucrative as some other areas of the law, but you feel very good about what you do. Sometimes you see people at their lowest and they're scared and they don't know what to do. When you can give them comfort, when you can be the voice on the phone saying, "Don't worry, it's okay. We planned for this. We got this," it's very rewarding."

Understanding the hardships that many individuals face when it comes to estate planning, Paul wanted to use his skills to help families overcome the legal challenges that many individuals and families must navigate in these particular situations. Despite the hard conversations, Paul believes in making all the necessary preparations so that his clients feel confident in their legal decisions.

"The founding principle of Marchese & Maynard, LLP is listening to the client. I need to learn from them directly about what their concerns are. I need to understand where they are coming from so I can focus on what they need me to. Once I have a proper understanding, I speak to them about what they can expect if we do nothing. Then I speak to them about how we can help alleviate those concerns. We can avoid taxes, we can protect your children-whatever you are worried about, we can resolve it. You can see the relief wash over them as they realize all these fears can be handled."

As someone who takes pride in his ability to help others, Paul Marchese addresses all of his clients' concerns with genuine concern and empathy. By practicing open communication and transparency, his clients can rest assured that they are in the best hands.

About Marchese & Maynard

Marchese and Maynard is a premiere estate planning law firm based out of Manhasset, New York. Offering a wide range of legal services including counsel and representation, their team of experienced attorneys specialize in estate planning and asset management. Understanding that end-of-life planning is a sensitive subject, they demonstrate compassion and are highly adaptable to the needs and requirements of their clients. With a commitment to excellence, the individuals at Marchese and Maynard are proud to offer fast, cost-effective solutions.

