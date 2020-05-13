Paul Manafort Released To Home Confinement Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Paul Manafort, convicted felon and former campaign manager to President Donald Trump, has been released to home confinement amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus in prisons, ABC News and CBS News reported Wednesday.

The 71-year-old former lawyer was released from FCI Loretto, a federal correctional facility in central Pennsylvania, early Wednesday, an attorney for Manafort told CBS News. Manafort will spend the remainder of his roughly 7.5-year sentence in home confinement after serving just under 30% of the time in prison.

Manafort was convicted of eight counts, including tax and bank fraud, in August 2018 by a federal jury in Virginia. He reached a plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team in September 2018 and pleaded guilty to two counts, one of conspiracy against the U.S. and another of conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Manafort is one of six Trump associates charged as a result of Mueller’s investigation to Russian interference in the 2016 election. Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer who pleaded guilty in 2018 to tax fraud, campaign finance violations and lying to Congress, was released from prison last month due to coronavirus concerns.

Cohen was serving his three-year sentence in a federal prison camp in Otisville, New York. He had been scheduled for release in November 2021, but he reportedly will be allowed to serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement.

