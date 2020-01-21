Paul Konerko, Jason Giambi, Cliff Lee off Hall of Fame ballot after just one year

For Derek Jeter, his first time on the Hall of Fame ballot will be his only time. The same can be said for Paul Konerko, Jason Giambi, Cliff Lee and Eric Chavez, but for an entirely different reason.

Those four former MLB stars — and a handful of others — are now off the Hall of the Fame ballot after not getting the necessary five percent from the Baseball Writers Association of America voters to remain on the ballot for another year.

Of this year’s new Cooperstown hopefuls not named Derek Jeter, only Bobby Abreu will live to see a second year. He finished with 5.5% of the vote. Seventy-five percent is necessary for induction.

Here’s how this year’s one-and-done class finished:

• Paul Konerko - 2.5%

• Cliff Lee - 0.5%

• Jason Giambi - 1.5%

• Alfonso Soriano - 1.5%

• Eric Chávez - 0.5%

• Adam Dunn - 0.3%

• Brad Penny - 0.3%

• JJ Putz - 0.3%

• Rafael Furcal - 0%

• Josh Beckett - 0%

• Heath Bell - 0%

• Chone Figgins - 0%

• Raúl Ibañez - 0%

• Carlos Peña - 0%

• Brian Roberts - 0%

• José Valverde - 0%

There aren’t any obvious Hall of Famers on that list and probably no eventual Hall of Famers, if we’re being honest. But there are some very impressive careers, ones that in other years might at least get five percent as a way to kick the can down the road.

Konerko hit 439 homers over 18 seasons. Giambi beat him by one, with 440 homers over 20 years. Lee was the best pitcher in baseball — if only for a season or two. Adam Dunn made popular the idea of three true outcomes, and is the prototype for so many players we see in the game today who either strikeout or hit homers. He finished with 462 career homers and a .239 career batting average.

Some of these players may get a second chance someday on a veteran’s committee ballot. That’s why those exist. In fact, this year’s Hall of Fame class will feature Ted Simmons, who was on the BBWAA ballot for just one year and earned 3.7% in 1994.

