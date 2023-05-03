Paul Jarman Partners With Gigg to Accelerate Business Growth

Paul Jarman, previous CEO of inContact and of NICE's CXone division, has partnered with Scott Warner, CEO of Gigg Innovations Group Inc, as joint owners and executives at Gigg.

LINDON, UT / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Paul Jarman, previous CEO of inContact and of NICE's CXone division, has partnered with Scott Warner, CEO of Gigg Innovations Group Inc, as joint owners and executives at Gigg.

Touted as The World's Best Social Engagement Platform, Gigg helps influencers and businesses build their brands through innovative and engaging campaigns, powered by its unique social media software and expertise.

Gigg is on a successful trajectory. The company was recently nominated for a Webby Award for a campaign it created for Michael Bublé's Higher Dance Challenge. Jarman's investment and addition to the team is a strategic move to further fuel Gigg's excellence in the industry. Warner will remain CEO of Gigg, while Jarman will assume the role of chairman and president.

Jarman excels at driving growth in technology companies and brings over 30 years of leadership experience to his new role at Gigg. A pioneer of the cloud movement, Jarman was instrumental in guiding inContact from its roots in telecommunications to its strategic offering of cloud-based contact center solutions. During his tenure, the company made 10 software and telephony acquisitions. He led inContact's successful addition to the NASDAQ and to its place as the market leader in contact center as a service (CCaaS).

Commenting on the new partnership with Gigg, Jarman said: "I am excited to join a company on the leading edge of innovation in the social media and influencer markets. Gigg transforms the way companies and influencers engage their customers and fans. In the last seven years, they have developed a robust social engagement platform and expertise poised for accelerated growth. I see the same rapid growth opportunities in the social media marketing industry that I saw in the customer experience space years ago.

Story continues

"I am also excited to work with Scott Warner - a bold visionary and expert in this space. He and his team have a proven track record of helping companies and influencers dramatically increase their engagement and success."

Warner echoed Jarman's sentiments regarding the partnership: "I knew Paul would be a perfect fit for Gigg from our first meeting. He understood my vision for the company early on and continues to build upon it. He's the partner I've always wanted and needed here at Gigg. I've been fortunate to work with several successful leaders from different industries, but Paul is different.

"Anyone who builds and sells a company for a billion dollars and plays a key role in leading a company to a $12-billion valuation is someone I want to work with. His knowledge and experience will play a significant role in what the future holds for Gigg. I'm excited to work alongside him, and more importantly, learn from him."

With Jarman as his partner, Warner is excited about the future of Gigg: "The next 12 months are going to be a lot of fun. In addition to targeting entertainment, sports, higher ed, and e-commerce, we're now moving into the world of mainstream influencers.

"Our Webby Award-nominated platform is unique and powerful. Gigg is the right fit for any business or influencer looking to drive and expand their brand through unique experiences and viral campaigns."

Discover how to grow your audience and increase engagement with the power of Gigg's word-of-mouth marketing.

Contact Information

Sarah Jarman

Public Relations Officer

pr@gigg.com

(385) 323-2265

SOURCE: Gigg

.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/752578/Paul-Jarman-Partners-With-Gigg-to-Accelerate-Business-Growth



