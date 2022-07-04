Paul Haggis Released From Detention in Italy as Prosecutors Weigh Rape Allegations

Sharon Knolle
·1 min read

A judge ordered Paul Haggis to be released from detention at his hotel in Italy on Monday, while authorities continue to investigate allegations he raped a woman — allegations he has denied — according to Reuters.

“Our request to revoke house arrest was accepted by the judge without further measures, so Mr. Haggis is free,” Michele Laforgia, Haggis’ lawyer, told the media outlet, adding he was not aware if the director wanted to depart Italy.

Previously, on June 19, the judge in the case — Vilma Gilli — had ordered the “Crash” director to remain under house arrest after he appeared in court to deny raping a woman over two days. His lawyer told the media at the time that his client’s relations with the woman were “totally consensual,” per Reuters.

On Monday, the Associated Press reported that Laforgia informed the outlet in text messages that the judge determined there were no signs of violence or abuse on the woman.

According to previous reports, the woman was said to be cowering in a corner and barely able to speak when she was found at the airport where Haggis dropped her off.

This is not the first time Haggis has been accused of sexual misconduct. Four women came forward with allegations, including one woman in New York who has been seeking a trial date since 2017. A judge recently set a trial date of Oct. 11.

Haggis has vehemently denied all wrongdoing, and his ex-wife has publicly supported his denials.

