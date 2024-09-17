Paul Gustard on two-man England shortlist to replace Felix Jones as defence coach

Paul Gustard was an assistant coach under former England head coach Eddie Jones - Getty Images/David Rogers

England head coach Steve Borthwick is on the verge of appointing a new defence coach, with Oyonnax head coach Joe El-Abd and Paul Gustard, the Stade Français defence coach, on the final shortlist to replace Felix Jones, Telegraph Sport understands.

It is understood that the pair will be interviewed in London in the next couple of days with a decision expected by the end of the week. Both are thought to be committed to continuing with Jones’ blitz defence although it is not yet clear whether they would be able to take up the post ahead of the autumn Test matches in November. Norman Laker, the Stormers assistant coach, is not thought to be in contention.

Jones is currently working his 12-month notice period having tendered his resignation last month just eight games since joining Borthwick’s coaching team from South Africa, where he played a key role in successive World Cup triumphs with the Springboks.

The timing of Jones’ resignation so close to the start of the new season was far from ideal in terms of recruiting a replacement but Borthwick has moved quickly to appoint a successor.

El-Abd’s friendship with Borthwick

El-Abd, the former Bristol Bears and Toulon flanker, would appear to have strong credentials, given the 44-year-old’s long-standing relationship with Borthwick.

The pair were flatmates at Bath University and Borthwick was an usher at El-Abd’s wedding. He is highly regarded for his work at the Pro D2 club, where he was appointed head coach last year having worked as an assistant coach for a number of years following his retirement in 2014. He was also defence coach at Castres when they won the French league title in 2018.

Joe El-Abd, left, has a close relationship with Steve Borthwick - Castres Olympique/Patrick Olombel

The tightness of their relationship could be key, given the shock caused by the departures of Jones and Aled Walters, the head of strength and conditioning, who also resigned to take up a job with Ireland.

El-Abd however is also thought to have head-coach offers for clubs in the Top 14, which could prove more lucrative.

Gustard and the Saracens connection

Gustard’s case for the job is also compelling, given his wealth of experience and previous strong working relationship with Borthwick.

The pair worked together as assistant coaches under former England head coach Eddie Jones when the side won a Grand Slam and a Six Nations title in 2016 and 2017 as well as completing an historic 3-0 Test series win over Australia and in Argentina.

The pair also worked closely together when Gustard was forwards coach during a seven-year stint at Saracens and Borthwick was club captain.

Gustard left his England role in 2018 to gain head coach experience at Harlequins before moving to Benetton Treviso in 2021 as defence coach. He joined Stade Français in 2022 as a defence coach.

Stade Français had the best defence in the Top 14 last year when he guided the club to second place before a narrow defeat in the semi-final against Bordeaux.

The complications of securing release from French contracts may also play a part. However, the Rugby Football Union is said to be fully committed to supporting Borthwick with his final decision.

Telegraph Sport revealed last week that Borthwick had appointed Gloucester’s head of performance Dan Tobin to their backroom staff following the departures of Walters and Tom Tombleson, who departed after a restructuring of the strength and conditioning department.

A former 400 metres runner who was Leinster’s head of fitness for a decade before joining Gloucester in 2016, Tobin was described by one source as a major asset to Gloucester.

The two candidates at a glance

And then there were two. While the exact length of Felix Jones’s remaining tenure remains ill-defined, Steve Borthwick has at least moved quickly and decisively to scout a potential defensive replacement. And, whichever horse sticks their nose in front, the appointment will have a distinctly French flavour. Here is what we know about the two candidates.

Joe El-Abd

Currently the head coach of Oyonnax, the ProD2 promotion hopefuls who were relegated from the Top 14 last season.

Both candidates are trusted by Borthwick but he and El-Abd go way back to their days at Bath University, with Borthwick also an usher at the former Bristol flanker’s wedding. There will be no lack of harmony between the pair should the England head coach opt for El-Abd. Can familiarity breed contempt? Perhaps, but Borthwick has been stung by outsiders before and now looks to home comforts. The fear, of course, is that Borthwick’s desire to find someone he trusts might preclude the ideal candidate.

For all of the 44-year-old’s success in France, he has never experienced the cut-and-thrust of Test rugby, which cuts sharper and thrusts firmer in England. But El-Abd’s French coaching voyage should not be dismissed out of hand, either. Oyonnax have been, for some time, the best team in France at punching above their weight. Their stadium, located away from the heartland of French rugby in the foothills of the Alps, seats just over 11,000, meaning that when it is sold out, nearly half of the town’s population is present. As forwards’ coach in 2016, El-Abd oversaw a top-six Top 14 finish. A move to Castres followed – another club which prides itself in its David-like ability to topple the league’s Goliaths – and in 2018 the Tarn club won the Top 14 title, with El-Abd as joint defence and forwards coach. El-Abd then returned to Oyonnax as head coach and oversaw a promotion to the Top 14 from the ProD2 in 2023. Unfortunately, that only lasted for one season.

El-Abd has never been an out-and-out defence coach; he has only combined those duties with another discipline. As a head coach, his achievements dwarf that of Paul Gustard.

Paul Gustard

He is the defence coach of Top 14 heavyweights Stade Français.

Gustard also fits the ‘home comforts’ bill. He coached Borthwick, under Brendan Venter and then Mark McCall, at Saracens as a dynasty was built. Borthwick was captain at the time but anyone involved then will highlight how he was almost a de facto coach. Their personalities are complementary, too: Gustard the more visceral – remember the real-life wolves at training, part of the defensive ‘Wolf Pack’ mantra? – and Borthwick the more cerebral and studious. The pair reunited years later, coaching the forwards and defence respectively with Eddie Jones’s England. Borthwick continued until the 2019 World Cup but Gustard opted for a role as Harlequins head of rugby, from which he was relieved of his duties in 2021.

Since, the former Leicester, London Irish and Saracens flanker has gone back to his roots: defence. Firstly, for a season with Benetton and then a 2022 move to Paris followed. Last season, Stade Français conceded the fewest tries of any team in the league and the second fewest points; leading the table for much of the campaign before a late surge from the unstoppable Toulouse. In a league of such potent attacking threats, in a team with paltry household names, what Gustard achieved in Paris last season deserves prominence and plaudits. It was no fluke; the picture was similar in Gustard’s debut season which came after Stade Français had finished ninth with one of the Top 14’s worst defences.

Crucially, too, the 48-year-old has Test experience and success. Alongside Borthwick and under Jones, Gustard won the 2016 Grand Slam as England’s defensive guru as well as the 2017 Six Nations title.