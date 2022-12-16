Paul Guilfoyle Is The Founder of Harvest Technology Group Limited (ASX:HTG) And They Just Picked Up 32% More Shares

Potential Harvest Technology Group Limited (ASX:HTG) shareholders may wish to note that the Founder, Paul Guilfoyle, recently bought AU$500k worth of stock, paying AU$0.15 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 32%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Harvest Technology Group

In fact, the recent purchase by Founder Paul Guilfoyle was not their only acquisition of Harvest Technology Group shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of AU$1.2m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.12 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.077. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. We note that Paul Guilfoyle was also the biggest seller.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 16.97m shares for AU$2.3m. But they sold 11.38m shares for AU$1.3m. Overall, Harvest Technology Group insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership Of Harvest Technology Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Harvest Technology Group insiders own about AU$11m worth of shares. That equates to 23% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Harvest Technology Group Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Harvest Technology Group insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Harvest Technology Group. To that end, you should learn about the 6 warning signs we've spotted with Harvest Technology Group (including 1 which can't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

