Paul Givan, Northern Ireland First Minister, set to resign in row over Brexit border checks

Northern Ireland’s First Minister is set to resign after Brexit border checks were ordered to be halted, according to reports.

Paul Givan, of the DUP, is expected to step down this afternoon, a day after his Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said Northern Ireland Protocol checks on British agri-food exports to the province must stop.

If Mr Givan does resign, it will force Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill to quit as Deputy First Minister of the Northern Ireland Assembly, ahead of elections on May 5.

The Belfast Telegraph reported that all other Stomont ministers would stay in their post ahead of the planned elections, which it is feared will become a de facto referendum on the protocol.

The DUP has previously threatened to collapse the Assembly and trigger early elections over their opposition for the protocol, which prevents a hard border with EU member Ireland.

Mr Poots’ order and the expected resignation follows polling that showed Sinn Fein has opened up an 8 per cent lead over the DUP before the elections.

Reports from ports in Northern Ireland on Thursday suggested that checks on lorries entering the province are still being carried out despite the DUP’s orders.

The European Union ordered the UK to override Stormont after the DUP announced the halt to Irish Sea border checks, raising the prospect of legal action if the Government refuses to intervene.

In a statement on Thursday morning, the European Commission said the gambit was “unhelpful” as it attempts to negotiate a number of fixes to end the trade chaos caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“The European Commission has been working tirelessly with the UK government to address practical challenges related to the implementation of the Protocol,” the EU’s Brussels-based executive said.

“The decision by the Northern Irish Minister for Agriculture is therefore unhelpful. It creates further uncertainty and unpredictability for businesses and citizens in Northern Ireland.”

Despite the Government insisting the customs controls of agri-food products are a matter for the Northern Irish executive, Brussels has called for Downing Street to intervene and demonstrate “respect of the international obligations it has entered into”.

“The European Commission will closely monitor developments in Northern Ireland pursuant to this announcement,” it added.

Britain will deny colluding with the DUP over its order to halt Irish sea border checks but will tell Brussels today (THURS) it won’t overrule the controversial decision on the Northern Ireland Protocol

Liz Truss will tell the European Commission’s Maros Sefcovic that it is a matter for the Northern Ireland executive alone, The Telegraph understands.

The Foreign Secretary, who is in Covid isolation, will attempt to convince Mr Sefcovic that the controversy proves the Protocol is not working and must be fixed. The call was arranged to evaluate progress in ongoing talks to cut the number of checks needed under the Brexit treaty.

Dublin has raised the prospect of legal action if the trade checks eventually stopped in the coming days.