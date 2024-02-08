All About Paul Giamatti's Sweet Relationship With His Girlfriend Clara Wong

Monica Schipper - Getty Images

Awards season is a prime time for celebrity couples to make their red carpet debuts, and while we were fully ready for Kravis' post-baby makeout and a Travis Kelce + Taylor Swift moment (which rudely didn't happen due to "football"), nothing could have prepared us for the unexpected cuteness of Paul Giamatti and his girlfriend Clara Wong.

Paul has been cleaning up when it comes to nominations for The Holdovers, and he already won a Best Actor Award at the Golden Globes—where he took a moment to thank Clara, saying, "I want to say, I love my beautiful girlfriend Clara Wong. Why you bother with me, I don’t know why."

Paul Giamatti wins the award for Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy at the 2024 #GoldenGlobes for #TheHoldovers pic.twitter.com/boRoPaXf81 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 8, 2024

So yeah, due to this being unanticipated levels of sweet, it's time for a thirsty deep dive into...Paul Giamatti's love life, I guess ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

Clara and Paul *Just* Made Their Red Carpet Debut

Paul and Clara made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival in early January, but their appearance went somewhat unnoticed due to the event being more low-key than its other, thirstier (and televised) awards show friends.

Monica Schipper - Getty Images

A few days later, Paul and Clara were spotted at the Golden Globes (where Paul gave Clara that aforementioned shoutout in his acceptance speech):

Jason Armond - Getty Images

Clara was then reportedly seen with Paul enjoying a burger at In-N-Out, with his award casually sitting on the table between them.

PAUL GIAMATTI keeping it real post his Golden Globes win last night, at the Westwood In-N-Out in L.A. pic.twitter.com/bmhbLhy3DB — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) January 8, 2024

And a few days after that, these two hit up the National Board Of Review 2024 Awards Gala:

Story continues

Dimitrios Kambouris - Getty Images

So basically they went from zero public appearances to several in a row, establishing themselves as a Red Carpet Couple.

It's Unclear How Long They've Been Dating

We did some investigating and their first Getty Images picture together is from a fundraiser back in October 2019, where they posed next to a portrait of Paul:

Astrid Stawiarz - Getty Images

FYI: Clara Is Also an Actor

We don't officially know how these two met, but it seems likely they connected on the set of Billions. Clara has appeared in several episodes starting all the way back in 2016, so they've known each other since at least then.

Showtime

Aside from Billions, Clara's had roles on Inside Amy Schumer, Law & Order, and What We Do in the Shadows, and she is in an upcoming series called Good Enough.

She and Paul Went Insta Official Without Anyone Realizing

Clara's IG account is fully public, and if you glance through it's clear she and Paul have been together for a minute. Like, here is a somewhat hazy photo of him on her grid from back in August 2020:

Here is he observing COVID protocols in March 2021:

Here she is wishing him happy birthday and calling him a "sweet soul" back in June 2023:

And here's another birthday message from 2022, where she wrote "Happy Birthday to YOU! May it be filled with all the treats you can eat, all the books you can read, and all the Unsolved Mysteries podcast episodes you can listen to!"

Honestly, her happy birthday posts have been solid for years:

As a reminder, Paul is nominated for several more fancy awards this season, including a Screen Actors Guild Award, a BAFTA, and an Academy Award. He has already won the Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award—where he also thanked "my girlfriend Clara"—so expect more romantic Paul Giamatti moments (words we never thought we'd type)!

You Might Also Like