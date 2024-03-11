Paul Giamatti Wore In-N-Out Cufflinks to the Oscars After His Viral Golden Globes Moment

The actor went viral nearly two months ago after celebrating his Golden Globes win at the fast food restaurant

Paul Giamatti/instagram Paul Giamatti shows off his In-N-Out cufflinks for the Oscars 2024

Paul Giamatti had a good luck charm at the 2024 Oscars!

Nearly two months after going viral for celebrating his Golden Globe win at In-N-Out, Giamatti wore cufflinks bearing the restaurant's logo at Sunday's ceremony.

The Best Actor nominee proudly lifted his tuxedo sleeve to show off the clever homage in a photo shared on stylist Michael Fisher's Instagram page.

Fans also got a close look at the design on Cufflinks Depot's Instagram page, which made them custom for Giamatti. "Tuning in to the Oscars tonight? If you see Golden Globe winner and star of @theholdoversfilm #paulgiamatti, look closely at his cuff for these custom made In-N-Out Burger Cufflinks," the company captioned the photo.

Paul Giamatti/instagram Paul Giamatti wears In-N-Out cufflinks to the 2024 Oscars

In-N-Out is an award show staple. Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel told PEOPLE it's “tradition” to head there after the show.

“I think part of why is because when people are in L.A., one of the things on their list is to go to In-N-Out — and there are a lot of people that are in L.A. just for the Oscars — so they wind up going like, ‘Okay.’” said Kimmel, who hosted the Oscars for the fourth time. “Also, you get very hungry, so In-N-Out is definitely the award show tradition. Nothing against McDonald's, but on award show night, it's In-N-Out.”



Giamatti paired his fun accessory with a classic black tux and walked the red carpet with his girlfriend, Clara Wong. Although the Best Actor award ended up going to Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy, In-N-Out has bought The Holdovers star a fair amount of good fortune.

After winning best actor in a comedy or musical movie at the 2024 Golden Globes, Giamatti was named the best movie actor at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

Paul Giamatti/instagram Paul Giamatti gets ready for the 2024 Oscars

In his acceptance speech, he quipped about making headlines, expressing, "Wow, guys. I didn't think my week could get any better than going viral for eating a cheeseburger. Seriously, guys, I need that endorsement, so let's all just pray for me."

The actor has received praise for his portrayal of boarding school professor Paul Hunham. In December 2023, he told PEOPLE that he drew from personal experience to play the role, attending a boarding school "very similar" to that in the film.

"There's a wealth of stuff I'm drawing from my own past with this character," Giamatti said.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Clara Wong and Paul Giamatti at the 2024 Oscars

The Billions star has also been recognized by his costar Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who told PEOPLE in January that "he's a beautiful, amazing human being."

“I think why people are commenting on the amazing chemistry and the connection and the tenderness that we have — number one, he's a beautiful, amazing human being, even more so than his acting is great. And that helps because it allows me to feel safe and comfortable, to be vulnerable around him and to let my guard down," said Randolph.

At Sunday's ceremony, the actress won the award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the film.

