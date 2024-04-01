Paul George pours in 41 points as Clippers continue dominance of Hornets with 130-118 victory

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Paul George knocked down eight 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 41 points, and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 130-118 on Sunday night for their fifth straight road win.

George finished 14 of 21 from the field and 8 of 12 from beyond the arc to beat the Hornets for the 12th consecutive time.

Ivica Zubac had 24 points and 12 rebounds and Kawhi Leonard chipped in with 23 points for the Clippers (47-27).

Miles Bridges scored 33 points on seven 3s and Brandon Miller had 22 for Charlotte (18-56), which has lost eight of nine and continues to limp toward the season finish line.

The Clippers entered the game in fourth place in the Western Conference and were looking to improve their seeding. They built a 12-point halftime lead behind George, who had 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting including five 3s and scored with ease while defended by the rookie Miller.

Los Angeles held a double-digit lead for most of the second half and Norman Powell’s driving layup for an and-one pushed the lead to 17 with 10 minutes remaining.

The Hornets would make a run behind three straight 3s by Davis Bertans, a driving layup by Grant Williams and a 3 from Miller to cut the lead to six with 5 1/2 minutes remaining. But Powell’s 3 from the left wing would push the lead back to 10 and give the Clippers some breathing room.

The Clippers outrebounded the Hornets 41-31.

