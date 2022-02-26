Paul George feeling better but will need more time

Ohm Youngmisuk: Tyronn Lue says Paul George’s MRI reveals he is feeling better and making progress but that he “will need more time. He’s feeling better and that is the most important thing.”

Source: Twitter @NotoriousOHM

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

In regard to Paul George’s recovery, Ty Lue repeats his familiar refrain: “Hope is stronger than fear.”

And tonight’s refrain: “The most important thing is he’s feeling better.” – 8:34 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Clippers coach Ty Lue said Paul George is “feeling better” after his MRI result but that he will “need more time.” Asked if PG could still return this season, Lue said he’s not sure. – 8:33 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Ty Lue said Paul George is “feeling better” and “making progress.” But Lue said PG “needs more time.” Timetable unclear. Will PG return this season? Lue: “I’m not sure.” – 8:33 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tyronn Lue says that Paul George will need more time even though he is feeling better. – 8:32 PM

Serge Ibaka @sergeibaka

What happened in the bubble? No one knows what @Paul George went through… #howhungryareyou #pg13 #paulgeorge #mafuzzychef

Full episode: https://t.co/SCxeytTIjh

In Canada on @Sportsnet: https://t.co/bx7sU9rnMl pic.twitter.com/3n89TfenRB – 11:56 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

🆕️ @TheAthletic

Chemistry isn’t everything.

But in a season that has seen the LA Clippers hover around .500 all year without Kawhi Leonard and without Paul George since Christmas, the impact of team culture has been real.

theathletic.com/3149632/2022/0… – 10:39 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

It’s a standard injury report, by Clippers standards, ahead of tomorrow’s game vs. the Lakers:

Paul George, Kawhi, Jason Preston, Norm Powell and Jay Scrubb are all out. – 7:05 PM

Serge Ibaka @sergeibaka

Do you know Playoff P? #howhungryareyou #pg13 #playoffP #mafuzzychef Link to the whole episode in bio and here: https://t.co/4YsDIcwuXT pic.twitter.com/m7OZwkD9Ao – 12:00 PM

Story continues

More on this storyline

In between Preston’s and Leonard’s appearances, the Clippers got ready for their first game out of break against the Los Angeles Lakers, a nationally televised contest between two teams right in the middle of the Western Conference’s Play-In race. Providing a backdrop to the game are the pending results of an MRI to gauge the progress of Paul George’s torn UCL in his right elbow, a diagnosis made exactly two months earlier on Christmas Day. Optimism has been guarded but positive for George this month, who has been resting his elbow but otherwise working out and staying in shape for the past several weeks in anticipation of a possible return in March, sources told The Athletic. -via The Athletic / February 25, 2022

Law Murray: In describing integrating Paul George, Norman Powell, Kawhi Leonard back into lineup, Terance Mann says that he doesn’t expect Norm or Kawhi back anytime soon. “We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.” Obviously, a more optimistic leaf of tea for George, for what it’s worth. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / February 24, 2022

Mirjam Swanson: Paul George’s MRI has been bumped back a day, from Thursday to Friday, per a league source. Keep Lawrence Frank’s sentiment in mind, Clippers fans, they plan to “treat the player, not the MRI.” -via Twitter @MirjamSwanson / February 23, 2022