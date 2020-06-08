Paul George calls black deaths 'another more familiar virus' in video released by Clippers

The world has changed dramatically since we last saw the NBA in action.

Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers put things in perspective as they ready their return to the court with a video that also demonstrates how much has changed with the Clippers in recent years.

The Clippers released the video narrated by George on Monday acknowledging the crises that have swept the nation and the world since the NBA suspended play March 12.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The video acknowledges “doctors, nurses and grocery clerks” as “All-Stars” of the COVID-19 crisis.

It then pays tribute to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmuad Arbery alongside faces of other Black Americans who were victims of violent killings.

‘Another more familiar virus’

“George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahumad Arbery, murdered,” George said. “The cause of death — another more familiar virus. Centuries old. The names and dates change. The national cycle of racial injustice and police brutality do not.”

Clippers’ racist past

The video was published by the Clippers, a team that just eight years ago was owned by a man the NBA was compelled to strip of his ownership because of his racist views. The league voted to ban Donald Sterling for life after he admonished his supposed girlfriend for simply acknowledging black people on her social media and inviting them to Clippers games.

“You can sleep with them,” Sterling was caught on an audio recording saying to V. Stiviano. “You can bring them in, you can do whatever you want. The little I ask you is not to promote it on that … and not to bring them to my games.”

Story continues

It's a safe bet Monday's video wouldn't have been released under previous Clippers ownership. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Since then, Steve Ballmer has taken over ownership and instilled a culture change within the organization with a decidedly different approach than his predecessor.

I am so so sad about #GeorgeFloyd and feel for his family. I am also angry. Everyone in America deserves to live without fear. We need to treat people equally, fairly, respectfully— especially blacks who often get treated so poorly. — Steve Ballmer (@Steven_Ballmer) May 30, 2020

It’s safe to say the video released Monday wouldn’t have been released under the previous regime.

More from Yahoo Sports: