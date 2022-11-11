Paul Gascoigne hopes to see England gel as a team at Qatar World Cup

Jim van Wijk, PA
·4 min read

Paul Gascoigne hopes the England players will gel as a team at the World Cup – rather than just counting on one of them to make the difference in Qatar.

Gareth Southgate’s squad open their campaign against Iran and will then take on the United States before meeting Wales in the final Group B fixture.

Gascoigne reflected on his own World Cup experience 32 years ago in ‘Italia 90: Four weeks that changed the world’, which will will air on Sky Documentaries from November 13.

Tottenham midfielder Gascoigne had never started a competitive international, so was something of a controversial selection for Sir Bobby Robson’s squad.

Gascoigne, though, took centre stage in Italy as England built momentum from a slow start to go on and reach the semi-finals, where they were beaten on penalties by West Germany in Turin.

The likes of James Maddison, Jack Grealish, Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka will all be hoping to make an impact in Qatar.

Gascoigne feels it will be important how well they can all work together as a unit which will determine how far the Three Lions can go.

“We have got some quality players there (in the squad), but we are talking now individual players,” Gascoigne told the PA news agency.

“You have got to look at a team player – I was fortunate, because in 1990 and then at Euro 96, we were a team.

“Today’s teams have got a quite a few individual players, but it is whether you gel together, that is more important than anything else.

England manager Bobby Robson (2nd left) and Paul Gascoigne (3rd left) board the plane taking England to the 1990 World Cup
England manager Sir Bobby Robson (2nd left) gave Paul Gascoigne (3rd left) a place in his 1990 World Cup squad (Michael Stephens/PA Archive)

“In 1990, I was so proud of the players that didn’t play because when we scored, they were all up celebrating, there was nobody who sulked if they were not playing – some of them went there and never got a game, but they were still behind us, which is what the players are going to need more than anything.

“I was just 23 and the other players were coming into their prime, like Bryan Robson, John Barnes, Chris Waddle, Peter Beardsley, Gary Lineker, Terry Butcher, Peter Shilton, Stuart Pearce – they were unbelievable.

“So I was fortunate to be amongst all them and they just let me get on and enjoy myself, and of course Bobby Robson was a brilliant manager.”

As well as drawing praise for his mesmerising performances to help drive England on through the knockout stages of Italia 90, Gascoigne also captured the hearts of the nation watching back home during the semi-final.

After being shown a yellow card for a challenge which appeared to make minimal contact on Thomas Berthold, so ruling him out of the final should England have progressed, the young midfielder struggled to hold back his tears.

“Even to this day, I still don’t think I touched him,” said Gascoigne, 55.

“It wasn’t just the fact I was going to miss the final – I didn’t want to be selfish in that way because (in) the last 20 minutes, I gave my all.

“It was heartbreaking to get the second yellow card after going so far (in the tournament), having done so well and really enjoyed myself.

“(Everyone) saying that seeing my tears changed the game around (in England) is a nice feeling – but it was certainly a shock getting back home and seeing all the fans, when it was just ‘wow’.”

:: ‘Italia 90: Four weeks that changed the world’ will air on Sky Documentaries on November 13, 20 and 27 at 9pm, and will be available on streaming service NOW

Latest Stories

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury gears up to add to his records

    The smell of competition in the air still gets Mikael Kingsbury's adrenalin pumping, even after years of winning everything there is to win in his sport. The world's most accomplished moguls skier is about to depart for a training block in Finland, where the World Cup season opens Dec. 4-5 in Ruka. "I still can feel the vibration," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press on Tuesday. "It's kind of like, as we say, a drug to me. I love the feeling of feeling a bit nervous and having to perform and havin

  • John Tavares leading Maple Leafs back to their best

    John Tavares struggled to find his best form last season but the Maple Leafs captain has been Toronto's best player this season, lifting his team back to winning ways.&nbsp;

  • Blue Jays free agent targets: Position players

    Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins could bolster the team's position player group by signing one of these three players.

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the season. “I’m just happy about the win,” Kallgren said. “We played so solid defensively. Games like this make it very, very ea

  • 7 best cameos NHL players have made in TV, film

    From playing vikings, to late night television, to simply being themselves, NHL players have a long history of cameos on TV and movies.

  • P.K. Subban joining ESPN as NHL analyst

    As expected, longtime NHL defenseman P.K. Subban is swapping his skates for a seat in a TV studio as an NHL analyst with ESPN.

  • How Canada made it back to the World Cup after 36 years

    When qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar started, Canada was no. 73 in FIFA's global rankings but a memorable and historic run through CONCACAF means the men in red will line up on the game's biggest stage for the first time since 1986.

  • Pressure on Leafs defence to ride out goaltending crisis

    With first choice goaltenders Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov out injured, the Maple Leafs must rely on an untested tandem of Erik Kallgren and Keith Petruzzelli but the onus is on Toronto's defence to guide the team through this challenging stretch.

  • LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97

    CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left. But the Bulls held a 15-point lead and were able to cruise the rest of the way. “When (LaVine) takes those catch-and-shoot opportunities,

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk suspended 2 games for high-stick

    Florida Panthers' star Matthew Tkachuk will sit out the next two games after intentionally high-sticking Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick on Saturday.

  • Canadian Elite Basketball League announces expansion to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — The Canadian Elite Basketball League says it is expanding to Winnipeg for the 2023 season. Winnipeg will be the league's fifth expansion since it launched in 2019 with six teams. The league said Winnipeg's name and logo will be announced at a later date. The CEBL, now with 11 teams, is the largest wholly Canadian professional sports league. The CFL and soccer's Canadian Premier League, which recently added a new team in Vancouver FC, each have nine franchises. The CEBL has expanded it

  • Flyers coach John Tortorella rips Rasmus Ristolainen for poor play

    It sounds like Rasmus Ristolainen is in John Tortorella's doghouse.

  • Former Pacific FC captain Jamar Dixon moves into CPL team's front office

    Former captain Jamar Dixon has moved into the Pacific FC front office as the Canadian Premier League club’s manager of football and player development. Dixon, 33, announced Sept. 30 that this would be his last season as a player. The veteran midfielder and Pacific, which won the CPL title in 2021, lost 3-1 on aggregate to Atletico Ottawa in the 2022 playoff semifinals. The club announced his new role Tuesday. "Pacific FC has been such a big part of my life and I am excited to continue building t

  • Player's Own Voice podcast: Kaylyn Kyle on the economics and realities of women's soccer

    Kaylyn Kyle has parlayed years of soccer with the Canadian national team and in pro leagues into a bustling career as a broadcast soccer analyst. What sets Kyle apart isn't just her deep knowledge of the game and tactics, but her willingness to speak plainly about the issues and players before her. Kyle is not afraid to court controversy, nor to call out poor behaviour when she sees it. She's brutally honest about the economics of being an NWSL player. And when she argues in favour of a Canadian

  • Canada into women's semifinals at sitting volleyball worlds after slow start vs. Italy

    The Canadian women's sitting volleyball team has clinched a semifinal berth at the world championships and will depart Bosnia and Herzegovina with its best-ever finish. After Wednesday's 26-24 first-set loss to Italy, Canada found its game, reeled off three straight set wins and will face Slovenia on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET. "Italy is a tough opponent, and we knew we would have to work hard and play our systems," Canada captain Danielle Ellis of White Rock, B.C., told Volleyball Canada. "We had

  • Oilers' stars can't cover Jack Campbell's flaws

    For all of Edmonton's offensive weapons, the Oilers need Jack Campbell to start performing like a $25M goaltender or give the starting gloves to backup goaltender Stuart Skinner.

  • Canucks open road trip with 6-4 win over struggling Senators

    OTTAWA — Bo Horvat scored twice Tuesday night as the Vancouver Canucks came back twice from a goal down for 6-4 win over the Ottawa Senators. Connor Garland had two assists in the win as the Canucks opened a five-game road trip. Horvat scored from the top of the crease 1:16 into the third period to break a 2-2 tie and Brock Boeser scored on the power play at 8:18 to give the Canucks a 4-2 lead. Tim Stutzle got a power-play goal at 14:03 to pull the Senators to within a goal at 4-3, but Jack Stud

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T