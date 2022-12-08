Paul Frank x Anti Social Social Club Is Peak Y2K Nostalgia

Paul Frank seems to be making a comeback, following in the footsteps of numerous '90s and '00s brands with the ongoing demand for all things Y2K. The label, known for its iconic money character Julius, has joined forces with Anti Social Social Club for an apparel range.

This isn't the first collaboration Paul Frank has done this year -- recently, the nostalgic brand joined forces with MadeMe on a co-branded drop. For its newest release, the label has worked with ASSC on an expansive collection for men, women and kids, all covered in the recognizable monkey motif.

ASSC's signature logo is updated with the Julius character laid on top, with the co-branding printed onto T-shirts, ringer tees, hoodies and more. Highlights include a pajama set featuring Paul Frank's branding all over in blue, orange and red. Marking ASSC's first-ever release for children, the drop also includes an accessories range comprised of an ASSC-branded plush monkey toy, a bandana and logo caps.

Take a closer look at the collection above and below. The Paul Frank x Anti Social Social Club collection drops online on December 10 at 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET).

