Paul Feig to Direct ‘The School for Good and Evil’ For Netflix

Paul Feig will direct Netflix’s adaptation of “The School for Good and Evil,” based on Soman Chainani’s best-selling novel of the same name, the streamer announced Thursday.

David Magee (“Life of Pi,” “Mary Poppins Returns”) and Laura Solon (“Office Christmas Party,” “Let It Snow”) are adapting the screenplay. Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Jane Startz and Feigco’s Feig and Laura Fischer will produce. Executive producers are Zack Roth, Patricia Riggen and Chainani.

“The School for Good and Evil” will follow best friends Sophie and Agatha, who are about to discover where fairytale legacies go to school: The School for Good and Evil. Sophie knows she’ll be picked for the School of Good and join alums like Cinderella and Snow White, while Agatha knows she’s fit for the Evil School. However, when their fortunes are reversed, their friendship is put to the test and the girls discover who they really are.

“To have one of your favorite directors adapt your book into a film for Netflix is an honor and a dream. Paul Feig is a brilliant filmmaker and a master of tone — a perfect fit for the twists and turns of ‘The School for Good and Evil.’ I have no doubt that he will make a true fairy tale classic.”

The book is the first of six in “The School for Good and Evil” series and was an instant New York Times bestseller. The series has sold over 2.5 million copies and has been translated into 30 languages. The final book in the series, “The School of Good and Evil: One True King,” will be released on June 2 by HarperCollins.

Feig most recently directed “Last Christmas” starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding, as well as “A Simple Favor” starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick. He is represented by CAA and 42West.

