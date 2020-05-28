Paul Feig to Direct Fantasy ‘The School For Good and Evil’ for Netflix

Click here to read the full article.

Paul Feig will adapt Soman Chainani’s fairytale fantasy novel “The School For Good and Evil” for Netflix.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Feig, whose credits include “Bridesmaids,” “Ghostbusters” and “A Simple Favor,” will direct from a script by David Magee (“Life of Pi”) and Laura Solon.

More from Variety

“The School For Good and Evil” was published in 2013 as Chainani’s first novel and the first of a six-book series. The series has sold over 2.5 million copies, has been translated into 30 languages. The final book in the series, “The School of Good and Evil: One True King,” will be released by HarperCollins on June 2.

The book follows the adventures of best friends Sophie and Agatha at the School for Good and Evil, where ordinary boys and girls are trained to be fairy tale heroes and villains. Sophie has princess aspirations and expects to be picked for the School for Good and Agatha seems a natural fit for the villains in the School for Evil. Yet soon the girls find their fortunes reversed, putting their friendship to a test.

“To have one of your favorite directors adapt your book into a film for Netflix is an honor and a dream,” said Chainani. “Paul Feig is a brilliant filmmaker and a master of tone — a perfect fit for the twists and turns of ‘The School for Good and Evil.’ I have no doubt that he will make a true fairy tale classic.”

Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Jane Startz, and Feigco’s Laura Fischer and Feig will produce the film, while Zack Roth, Patricia Riggen, Chainani will executive produce.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.