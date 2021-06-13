Paul Craig snaps Jamahal Hill's arm for gruesome win to kick off UFC 263

Jamahal Hill reacts after suffering an arm injury against Paul Craig of Scotland in their light heavyweight fight during the UFC 263 event at Gila River Arena on June 12, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Paul Craig kicked off UFC 263 with a gruesome win on Saturday night.

Craig beat Jamahal Hill in their light heavyweight bout at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, via a first round TKO, and completely snapped Hill’s left arm in the process.

Jamahal Hill’s arm snapped in UFC 263 loss

Craig got Hill on the ground early and went to flip him around. As he did that, Craig got a hold of Hill’s arm between his legs.

As he flipped Hill around, Craig completely snapped the lower half of Hill’s arm, making for a wild scene. At one point, HIll’s arm was just dangling and flopping around in the hold before the referee stopped the fight.

Craig actually said he could feel Hill’s arm pop as it went, too. After he made the move, Craig then looked up at the referee, Al Guinee, and seemingly questioned why they were still fighting, given how clearly injured Hill was.

Paul Craig (@PCraigMMA) wanted to know where the referee was at in his finish of Jamahal Hill. 🤷‍♂️#UFC263 | 📸 @rebilasphoto pic.twitter.com/8XKXRizACb — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) June 13, 2021

The fight was then called shortly after, which marked Hill’s first career loss and Craig's fourth straight victory. Craig was a +225 underdog to win the bout on BetMGM. Guinee, per MMA Fighting, is not working any other fight on Saturday night.

Hill seemed to be handling it well, but his arm did not look great as he walked off the arena floor. Specifics about his injury aren’t known, but it’s safe to assume that his arm is broken.

Jamahal Hill’s arm in rough shape on his way out of the Octagon. #UFC263 pic.twitter.com/CTLVXT3BjJ — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) June 13, 2021

Naturally, the method of victory sent plenty of fans rushing to Twitter. Many felt the fight was allowed to go on for too long after seeing Hill’s arm flapping around.

Oh my God. Craig tears Hill’s arm apart. Not sure what the hell the ref was looking at. Needed to be stopped WAY before that — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) June 13, 2021

That was gnarly 😵 #UFC263 — Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) June 13, 2021

Holy shizen!!!! The Bear Jew!!!!!! #UFC263 — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) June 13, 2021

Paul Craig!!! Jiu-jitsu works!!! — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 13, 2021

That’s one of the most absurd things I’ve ever seen in a UFC fight. How in the world did the ref not notice Hill’s arm just flapping around?!



Massive respect for Hill for continuing to fight but geez laouise. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 13, 2021

Oh my God! Hill’s arm is absolutely broken and just flopping around as Craig pounds on Hill for the first round finish. #UFC263 — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) June 13, 2021

