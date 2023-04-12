Paul Cattermole death: S Club 7's Rachel, Tina and Jo pay tribute

O'Meara (third left) said she was "shocked and heartbroken" by the death of Cattermole (second left)

S Club 7 members have paid tribute to their bandmate Paul Cattermole following his death at the age of 46.

Rachel Stevens described him as a "wild free spirit" who would "light up any room", while Tina Barrett said he was "a shining star, full of character".

Jo O'Meara said she was "heartbroken" after Cattermole was found dead on Thursday at his home in Dorset.

"Paul will forever be a huge part of our lives, and I will forever treasure the memories we made," she wrote.

The cause of the star's death has not been confirmed but police said there were "no suspicious circumstances".

'A free spirit'

In her tribute, Stevens said: "The outpouring of love for our Paul has been so incredibly special and has meant so much. I hope he knew how loved he was.

"Such a kind, gentle and sensitive soul with the most incredible energy and such a wild free spirit. He would light up any room. We are heartbroken but so grateful for the memories we all shared."

Her post received comments from singer Louise Redknapp, who said she was "sending love", and presenter and Girls Aloud star Kimberly Walsh, who said she was "so sorry".

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq58HkAKTGj/

Barrett wrote a poem for Cattermole in which she described him as "a rebel without a cause, a free spirit, a true force".

"Farewell sweet Paul," she continued. "Your star shines so bright. Forever in our hearts, sleep well and goodnight."

Cattermole's death came two months after S Club 7 announced a 25th anniversary reunion tour starting in October, with all seven members due to take part.

It is not yet known whether the tour will proceed without Cattermole.

Sharing a photo of him on Instagram, O'Meara said she was "utterly devastated" at his death.

The singer wrote: "I just wanted to reach out and thank everybody from the bottom of my heart for the love and kindness you have shown over the tragic passing of our sweetest soul Paul."

Police said there were "no suspicious circumstances" surrounding the death of Cattermole (pictured in 2000)

She added: "We have lost someone so incredibly special to us all, and there is a huge sense of sadness that will never go.

"I will love you always Paul, God bless you my darling, Rest in forever Peace. Love JoJo."

O'Meara's Instagram post received comments from actress and singer Kym Marsh, who said she was sending "so much love to you all", and pop group B*Witched, who said they were "thinking of everyone".

S Club 7 were created by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller in 1998, and were known for hits including Reach, Don't Stop Movin', Bring It All Back and Never Had A Dream Come True.

Cattermole was in a relationship with bandmate Hannah Spearritt for several years. He quit the group in 2002 and rejoined his former rock band Skua.

Fuller was among those who paid tribute after news of Cattermole's death broke.

"Paul was a beacon of light for a generation of pop music fans and he will be greatly missed," he said. "We're all deeply shocked and saddened by this news."