Paul Bissonnette draws Daniel Carcillo into 'mud' with claims of racist behavior

Sporting News

Paul Bissonnette and Daniel Carcillo dropped their metaphorical gloves on Twitter on Saturday night when the former accused the latter of calling him the N-word when they were teammates in the minor leagues. He added that he knew of Carcillo wearing a swastika in the NHL.

Bissonnette's tweet laid out his history with Carcillo, who skated alongside him with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins from 2005-07.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

This was a response to Carcillo tweeting: "Damage control after the fallout with [Jeremy] Roenick," referring to an article by The (Toronto) Globe and Mail titled "The Power of Paul Bissonnette: How a former tough guy became the most influential person in hockey."

Roenick parted ways with NBC Sports recently after being suspended for inappropriate comments he made about co-workers Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp and Anson Carter while appearing on Barstool Sports' "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast, which Bissonnette co-hosts.

MORE: Jeremy Roenick apologizes for 'insensitive comments' that led to NBC Sports suspension

After Bissonnette's tweet immediately went viral, Carcillo responded by acknowledging he used the slur:

Bissonnette's tweet garnered a lot of reactions from other well-known hockey figures — including Roenick.

What to Read Next