Paul Bettany says 'WandaVision' will make audiences think about the MCU in a new way

Paul Bettany has been teasing the impending release of WandaVision on Disney+, saying that the show is going to make audiences think about the Marvel Cinematic Universe “in a whole brand new way.”

Bettany made this prediction during his recent interview with Collider, insisting that it’s very much apart of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, before saying that every episode of its first season peels “back layer upon layer until this rather beautiful puzzle box” emerges and “all of the bonkers stuff will be about something.”

Wandavision is particularly intriguing to Marvel fans because Vision actually perished in Avengers: Infinity War, while Scarlet Witch was resurrected in Endgame and helped to defeat Thanos.

That has many fans wondering what exactly is going to happen in WandaVision, while the mystery surrounding the show has only increased with the subsequent trailers, too.

Bettany says that WandaVision will pay homage to pretty much every single decade of TV sitcoms, explaining, “It’s ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s, ’90s, and all of it. We end up in the MCU, in the real world.”

At this point, Bettany has been a mainstay of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its very first installment, providing the voice of J.A.R.V.I.S. in Iron Man, Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, and Avengers: Age Of Ultron. During that film, J.A.R.V.I.S. manifested into Vision, a role he reprised in Captain America: Civil War and then Infinity War.

When it comes to WandaVision, Bettany doesn’t have any issue playing Vision on the small rather than the big screen, insisting that one of the main reasons the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been so successful is that it replicated the television formula.

“If you think about it, what Kevin Feige has done is like a grand TV experiment anyway. It’s sequels and spin-offs, in an episodic formula and spin-off formula, like you’ve had in television forever, just done on a grand scale in film.”

We’ll finally get to see WandaVision when it premieres on Disney+ on January 15, 2021.