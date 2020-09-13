Pau Gasol Welcomes First Child with Wife Catherine McDonnell, Names Daughter After Gianna Bryant

Pau Gasol/Instagram

Pau Gasol is a girl dad!

On Sunday, the two-time NBA champion and his wife, Catherine McDonnell announced they had welcomed their first child.

"Our little one has finally arrived!! The delivery went really well and we couldn’t be happier!!" the excited new dad shared on Instagram alongside a photo of him and McDonnell holding their newborn's little hand.

Gasol, who was a former teammate of late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, honored his close friend and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. Gianna and her father died on Jan. 26 in a tragic helicopter crash that also seven others.

"Elisabet Gianna Gasol 😍, a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!! ❤️👨‍👩‍👧 #girldad," Gasol added, sharing another photo of the couple together at the hospital.

McDonnell shared her own announcement post, revealing that the baby girl was born on Sept. 10, a very special day for the couple.

"Elisabet Gianna Gasol joined our family on September 10th, 2020 ✨ She made a quick and easy entrance on a VERY special day, her great-grandmother Elizabeth’s 100th birthday and her mom and dad’s 2nd engagement anniversary.💖 We are already so in love with our sweet Ellie!! 💜," she shared.

The couple chose Vanessa Bryant to be their daughter's godmother.

"My goddaughter is here!!!! Congratulations @paugasol@catmcdonnell7 Love you 3 so much! So touched by your request to honor my Gigi ❤️Can’t wait to hold Elisabet Gianna Gasol ❤️," Vanessa shared on Instagram.

McDonnell first announced she was pregnant in July, raving about her husband.

"5 years together, 4 moves, 3 months in quarantine with my family, 2 wedding anniversaries and 1 baby on the way! What a year it has been. You are going to be the best dad @paugasol! Love you ❤️🍼 #BabyGasolOnTheWay," she shared.

Just weeks before telling the world their big news, the pair celebrated their first wedding anniversary on July 7. Gasol shared a touching tribute to his wife for helping him get through this difficult year.

"Happy 1st anniversary my love! It’s been a very emotional year. Thank you for being my rock and being by my side the entire time. You are the most wonderful woman and I love you more everyday. Let’s keep dancing through life together baby!" he wrote.