Patty Tavatanakit looking to go wire-to-wire at 2024 Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Patty Tavatanakit shot 3-under 69 on Saturday at Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia, continuing to hold on to her lead at the 2024 Aramco Saudi Ladies International.

She has led after every round of the tournament, and sitting at 11 under following three rounds, she had a three-shot advantage heading to the final round.

“Overall, I was pleased with the mentality out there,” Tavatanakit said. “I feel like I had a really good mindset with how the round started. It was just kind of slow. I feel like I didn’t miss-hit a shot today. But on one hole, I went over the green, I just hit it too good.”

Germany’s Esther Henseleit is in second at 8 under after a stellar 7-under 65 on Saturday. The 25-year-old, who won the 2019 LET Order of Merit and Rookie of the Year titles, has improved each day after a round of 74 and 69 the first two days.

Charley Hull is in third at 7 under, tied with Emily Kristine Pedersen.

If Tavatanakit holds on to win, it would be her first title in more than three years.

