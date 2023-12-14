Patti Smith Discharged From Italian Hospital After 'Sudden Illness'

Hospital staffers tell PEOPLE that Smith was "very polite and collaborative" during her stay

Jim Spellman/WireImage Patti Smith pictured at the screening of Sony Pictures Classics The White Crow on April 22, 2019

Patti Smith has been discharged after undergoing hospital treatment due to a “sudden illness” in Italy.

Speaking to PEOPLE, hospital press officer Ilaria Maria Di Battista revealed that the head of the emergency unit, Dr. Alessio Bertini, had told her that “Mrs. Smith was very polite and collaborative with us which made it easier for us to do our job to the best of our capabilities.”

“She is such a person of reference for us and for so many generations. We even had the opportunity to speak about music and our favorite songs," Battista said of the unit head's comments on his interaction with Smith.

ELISABETTA BARACCHI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Patti Smith pictured at a concert in the Unesco World Heritage Modena Cathedral, in Modena, Italy, on Dec. 9, 2023

Another hospital source noted: “Before leaving she hugged and thanked the medical staff for their assistance, with one team member even drawing a laugh from her when he said not to forget to invite them to her next Italian concert.”

Battista also said that “after a necessary period of rest," Smith, 76, should be able to perform again. This comes after the cancellation of the singer's concert in Bologna, as well as her show in Venice and book signing in Milan.

Teatro Duse announced the cancellation of Smith’s show that was scheduled for Tuesday.

"With great regret, we inform the kind audience that the [Patti Smith] concert scheduled for today 12 December 2023 at 9 p.m. will not be able to go on stage due to a sudden illness that struck the artist,” the venue wrote on Instagram.

Richard E. Aaron/Redferns Patti Smith at a club called Local in New York City in 1975

The theater then added, “We are all sorry for the inconvenience caused by this news. Our best wishes for a speedy recovery go to the artist.”

Smith journeyed to Italy to perform her eight-date “A Tour of Italian Days" tour but fell ill shortly after arriving in Bologna. During the evening of Dec. 12, at roughly 6 p.m. local time, hotel staff at the Grand Hotel Majestic say that they were informed of a “person feeling unwell”. A doctor was immediately called in to conduct a brief general consultation with Smith, and the decision was made to transfer the star in a chauffeured car to a local hospital.

Before her hospitalization, Smith’s tour dates in Italy included Ancona on Nov. 28, as well as Bari, Naples and Modena. She was also scheduled to perform in the U.S., starting with Chicago on Dec. 23, and Dec. 29 and 30 in Brooklyn, New York.

Meanwhile, Smith has been using her Instagram account to post updates about her tour in Italy. “This is my son Jackson with my suitcase,” she wrote as she shared a photo of her son in Milan Central train station. “I move at my pace as we go from place to place conscious of one another.”

