Patti Scialfa Gives Shirtless Husband Bruce Springsteen 'His First Quarantine' Haircut

Bruce Springsteen is the latest celebrity to receive an at-home salon experience — courtesy of his wife, Patti Scialfa!

Scialfa, 66, shared a photo of the couple on Instagram on Wednesday after she gave the "Born in the U.S.A." singer a haircut.

"[G]ave my man his first quarantine cut," she wrote alongside the photo, in which she proudly holds up some scissors next to her shirtless husband.

Scialfa revealed that celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan (the man responsible for Jennifer Aniston's iconic locks) helped her out with the DIY hair project.

"Hey Chris McMillan working on being a badass with the scissors.... thanks for sending the instructions and the clippers!!!" she wrote, adding that she gave herself an at-home beauty treatment as well. "Also I had just finished dying my hair!! We have the beauty truck in action at Stone Hill Farm!!!!! ✂️✂️✂️✂️."

Springsteen, 70, recently enlisted several A-list entertainers to raise money for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the United States.

The event, titled #JerseyForJersey, saw fellow New Jersey native Jon Bon Jovi and other stars including Jon Stewart, Danny DeVito, Tony Bennett, Whoopi Goldberg, Halsey and SZA gather for the benefit concert, which was broadcast on ABC last week.

In March, Springsteen urged people to "stay safe" during an appearance on the Sirius XM radio show E Street Radio.

"Everyone is just trying to stay busy," the "Dancing in the Dark" singer said of his family, explaining that he and Scialfa are social distancing at their Colts Neck, New Jersey, home.

"Patti and I are hanging out a lot which is great, we are having a good time together," he said, per USA Today. "We are on a farm so we have our horses here and we get to spend a little time with them ... that’s been nice. I have been busy a little bit working on some music. I try to keep my day as full as possible and keep myself from going completely cabin fever crazy."

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images Bruce Springsteen

The musician added later in the interview that he and Scialfa were sending “thoughts and prayers to all of our fans and friends in New York who are going through such a tough time right now, and fans in Italy and Spain who we love so much.”

"Stay safe, that’s all we can say, and everyone everywhere, we’re thinking about you and praying for you, so God bless," he added.

