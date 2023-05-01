Patti LuPone Wasn’t Familiar With Marvel Universe Before Joining ‘Agatha’ Cast: ‘I Had to Watch WandaVision Twice to Figure It Out’

You mean Patti LuPone — the two-time Tony-winning Broadway legend and the latest cast in the Disney+ series, “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” — hasn’t seen all of the 31 films and eight television shows that comprise the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Shockingly, it’s true [wink].

LuPone admitted to Entertainment Weekly on Saturday that she wasn’t familiar with the MCU before signing onto “Agatha,” in which Kathryn Hahn will reprise her villainous “WandaVision” role.

“And I’m still not familiar with it,” LuPone told EW. “I had to watch ‘WandaVision’ twice to figure it out.”

LuPone said despite her confusion, it’s been a thrill to play Lilia Calderu, another witch alongside Hahn’s Agatha Harkness.

“I’m having a blast,” she told EW. “It’s a wonderful group of women, plus a phenomenal crew. I mean, the design on this piece is extraordinary. Jac Schaeffer is so talented, she’s the creator of ‘WandaVision’ and now ‘Coven of Chaos,’ and it’s an extraordinary cast of women.”

As Marvel Studios continues its Infinity-Stones-esc quest to cast every major actor in Hollywood, moments like these are bound to happen. While most Marvel actors at least attempt to play ball and feign comic book fandom, others are fine admitting the extensive genre franchise is a bit too convoluted for them.

Some other great admittances like this include Jeff Goldblum’s hilarious confusion over the distinction between Marvel and DC, and Gweneth Paltrow’s confession that she wasn’t in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” Outside the Marvel universe but still within the Disney sphere, Harrison Ford has admitted he has no idea what a Force ghost is — and he doesn’t really care.

“Coven of Chaos” is expected sometime in 2024, but if you’d like more of LuPone in the meantime, she’s also starring in Ari Aster’s dark comedy “Beau Is Afraid,” which was released earlier this month and is currently in theaters.

