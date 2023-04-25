Patti LuPone Asks Kim Kardashian 'What Are You Doing?' After She Joins 'American Horror Story' Cast

Kim Kardashian announced earlier this month that she would be starring in the upcoming season of American Horror Story with Emma Roberts

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Frazer Harrison/Getty

Patti LuPone isn't holding back about her thoughts on Kim Kardashian starring in the upcoming season of American Horror Story with Emma Roberts.

On the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the three-time Tony Award winner, 74, responded to the news of The Kardashians star, 42, joining the FX series during a game of "Do! They! Give a Damn!?"

When asked if she cared about the casting news, LuPone — who previously starred on American Horror Story: Coven and AHS: NYC — emphatically responded, "Yes, I do."

Host Andy Cohen then pressed the actress, saying, "You don't like it, do you?" and she replied, "No, I don't."

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Frazer Harrison/Getty

Related:Kim Kardashian Joins New Season of American Horror Story with Emma Roberts

LuPone went on to detail why she has an issue with Kardashian's casting, sharing she believed the role should go to an established actor instead.

"Excuse me, excuse me, Kim," she said, addressing the reality star directly. "What are you doing with your life?"

"Don't get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington," she said, seemingly referring to the 1935 Noël Coward song in which the singer discourages a stage mom from allowing her daughter to pursue a stage career.

Actor John Leguizamo, who was sitting beside LuPone on the show, also weighed in on the topic, sharing, "Whatever she said, I double the emotion."

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Related:American Horror Story: All 10 Seasons Ranked

Earlier this month, Kardashian shared a teaser for the 12th season of the FX series on Instagram. The clip featured the message, "Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian are delicate," and was set to a broken version of "Rock-a-Bye Baby."

Kardashian captioned the clip, "👀🩸". Roberts posted the same teaser, adding, "This summer…Kim and I are DELICATE #ahs #ahs12 @kimkardashian @ryanmurphyproductions 🕷️ 🤍 #delicate."

Story continues

FX confirmed the casting to PEOPLE but declined to provide further details about Kardashian's role on the show. However, series co-creator Ryan Murphy has shared his excitement for the reality star joining AHS.

Related:Watch Highlights from Kim Kardashian's SNL Hosting Debut, from Kris and Khloé Cameos to SKIMS for Dogs

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy shared in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture," he added. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

The 12th season of AHS is based on Danielle Valentine's upcoming novel, Delicate Condition, according to THR. The book is a "gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens ― while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says," per Amazon.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

American Horror Story season 12 will premiere this summer.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.