Patti LaBelle tells Taylor Swift to skip Eagles-Chiefs game because Chiefs will lose: 'Back up, boo boo'

"I love you, Taylor, but stay home."

Patti LaBelle already knows which football team is going to win when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles play on Monday — and she wants Taylor Swift to be ready for it.



While visiting Tamron Hall on Friday, the legendary 79-year-old R&B singer and Philly native joked that Swift and her fans should "stay home" because the Chiefs — and Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce — are totally "going down."



The sassy football rivalry came up when Hall recalled a recent conversation she’d had with one of her show's producers about who would lose the game.

"She had the nerve to say to me, 'Well, the Chiefs are playing the Eagles, and the Chiefs have Taylor Swift,'" Hall said. "I said, 'The Eagles got Patti LaBelle!'"

In response, LaBelle turned around and began fluttering her arms like an eagle in honor of her favorite team. "You know what? Let me say something," she said as she turned to face the camera. "Taylor and all your Swifties, back up, boo boo, because they're going down!"



LaBelle expressed that she has full confidence that her team — which includes Travis' older brother, Jason Kelce — will come out ahead by the end of Monday's Super Bowl rematch. "The Eagles are going to win. I mean, it's a done deal. I love you, Taylor, but stay home."

The soulful Grammy winner recently joined Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata on a duet of "This Christmas" for the football team’s new holiday album, A Philly Christmas Special. In a video posted on their respective Instagram accounts, Mailata can be seen so enthralled with LaBelle's vocals that he doesn't actually end up singing with her at all.

When asked why, Mailata replies, "Honestly, I felt stage fright. You're amazing!"

