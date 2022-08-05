Patti Harrison’s one-woman mission to fix Hollywood’s trans problem

The comedian and actress Patti Harrison, photographed in London - Rii Schroer
Content warning: Patti Harrison’s latest stand-up show mentions abuse. And guns. And self-harm. Relayed via an extensive PowerPoint presentation at the start of her set, the message a sendup of our triggered age. Last year, during the US comedian and actress’s run at the Soho Theatre in London, an audience member complained, advising the theatre that they should flag Harrison’s show for sensitive material including “pre-transition trauma.”

Harrison, who is a trans woman, had told a gag about her cousin having a hard time when she came out as transgender – because she beat him up. The story was fiction, but no matter: the warning was instituted. “I was so confused. That? My show’s getting flagged for that? I would like to see someone take that rubric and go through [controversial US comedian] Bill Burr’s show, and see the content warning for the poster that's slapped outside of the venue that he's performing at.”

The 31-year-old, best known for her deadpan turns in comedy-drama Shrill and the Emmy-nominated sketch show I Think You Should Leave, says a “double standard” is afoot in comedy, not helped by the “pendulum swing of arguments about PC policing,” which means things now lurch towards the overly sanitised or the outright offensive. She used to err on that first side, she says. But now, “I’m trying to figure out what the grounds are for art that is effective and provocative, without causing harm.” She catches herself after this moment of high-minded thought. “Not to be so, like, poopy-doopy about it.”

The US comedian Dave Chappelle has not figured out that balance, she says, choosing instead to say “a bunch of transphobic, provocative stuff” with each new Netflix special. It produces the same cycle – another show, another slew of people “dunking on him on Twitter... [where] people [are] patting themselves on the back for being outraged, and then wondering why nothing changes. It's a “bummer”, Harrison says, having grown up watching Chappelle’s Show. But he “just doesn't get it, and unfortunately is very successful.”
 
Along with Chappelle’s Show, humour became a much-needed outlet at home in rural Ohio following the death of Harrison's brother when she was four, and her father, who served in the US military, two years later. One of her five sisters died before Harrison was born. “We coped with a lot of stuff. My sisters had dark senses of humour about it,” informing her own, she thinks – a reprieve from the “extreme loss in a very short amount of time” that had hit her mother, a janitor, who had moved to America from Vietnam after the war.

Harrison became aware she was good at performing while attached to an improv group at university, quitting her degree after four years – without graduating – and moving back home. She came out as trans around the same time (on which she says her family was supportive), and began working in customer service jobs until entering the standup circuit in New York, and then Los Angeles, in her mid-twenties. But while TV bosses proved interested in her, they were often interested for the wrong reasons: “...it’s, like, they only want to meet with me to make some trans, coming-out TV show, or, like, trauma-porn thing,” she told the New Yorker.
 
She got her big break in 2017, when she appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon lampooning Donald Trump’s ban of transgender people in the military and went viral, including the quip: “He probably thinks transgender people are those cars that turn into robots”.

In 2019, her breakout role came in the comedy Shrill, about a journalist tired of being fat-shamed. She played the comically malevolent office assistant Ruthie, who is trans, and was heavily involved with her character’s storyline, which includes telling a co-worker off when he assumed she has a bad relationship with her family because she is trans. “So much of [representation of trans women on screen] is, in order for people to have empathy for a person, they have to show the most traumatic violence, sexual violence”, she told Vanity Fair. “But as a trans person who’s a viewer, seeing that stuff all the time is really unhealthy…to see a character who is trans who has other problems than just being trans is, at this point, radical.”

Channing Tatum, Patti Harrison and Da'Vine Joy Randolph in The Lost City - Kimberley French
Which explains why her role playing a surrogate mother in 2021’s indie romcom Together Together opposite Ed Helms, for which she was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award, was so meaningful. Being offered that role was so unexpected, in fact, that ahead of meeting with writer-director Nikole Beckwith, Harrison feared it might be stunt-casting, wondering, “is she doing it because I’m trans, and it’ll be good for the optics of the movie?” Their introduction confirmed to her that no such thing was happening (and she and Beckwith remain close friends).

Yet her gender became a cause of contention on social media, where Harrison was told that a trans woman shouldn’t be playing a mother, if current mores see actors criticised for playing roles from marginalised groups. “I can understand how people get to that point in that argument. And I think maybe there was a time in my life where I was there,” Harrison says.

But such logic comes from “people not understanding opportunities for trans actors,” she thinks. “There are tons of roles for cis women [who identify as the gender they were born] that will be played by cis women. Trans people are such a micro-minority, and the opportunities for me to play characters [like that] is pretty limited.” She hasn't been offered a lead role since – in spite of the film's acclaim – which she says she expected.

'A possibility model, and not a role model': Patti Harrison - Rii Schroer
For Harrison, who recently starred in the his Sandra Bullock/Channing Tatum comedy The Lost City, continuing to play cis-gender roles is important. “I think in some places it’s like, yeah someone in the Midwest needs to see that I’m a trans character and I’m a person,” she told Rolling Stone. “But for me it is very rewarding to get to just act and not have to think about my otherness for a few hours.” She remains frustrated with how her success as a comedian is often tied to her identity rather than her work. “I think in a lot of ways I’ve become visible because of the social-media liberal self-back-patting wave that has felt pretty condescending and minimizing of the work that I want to do.”

On other matters, Harrison is less robust. Her London run last week was a precursor to a fortnight at the Edinburgh Fringe, but she felt much of the set wasn’t working. “I’d gone a little too negative,” she said.
 
By the time I saw it a couple of nights later, things had definitely moved to the lighter side – lighter for Harrison, at least, which is to say there were only a handful of jokes about babies flying off cars and the effect of mass shootings on pop music. She’s a deft impersonator, and her comedy songs are a highlight: notably one about a tryst with Steve Bannon, sung in the style of folk harpist Joanna Newsom, and an “unheard” Kate Bush track where the singer clarifies her stance on Theresa May, whom she once described as “wonderful”.

Both had the late-night audience of her sold-out show – which she describes as “sad sexual aggro irony crap” – hooting with laughter. But there are complications: dealing with what Harrison calls “marshmallow-washing,” where audiences patronise her as “brave” for being onstage, and becoming an unwitting role model for an entire community. She finds the latter responsibility “frustrating,” and agrees with trans actor Laverne Cox’s assessment that she would rather be seen “as a possibility model, and not a role model.”
 
After Edinburgh, Harrison will return home to Los Angeles. She has recently begun living alone, after her housemate moved in with her boyfriend: the dating scene remains “bad – it’s just tough,” she says. “I just feel worried sometimes that people are networking, that they're not actually interested in me, or they're not actually interested in being with a transgender person.” Harrison fears “they're stomaching it, so that they can, I don't know, clout-climb.”

A publicist with a dog opens the door, bringing an abrupt end to this rare moment of vulnerability. Perhaps that suits Harrison, I think when I watch her on stage that night, losing herself in the Newsom riff. Playing someone else is her escape, and she’s very good at it.

Patti Harrison performs at Edinburgh Fringe until August15. Tickets

