Patterson man killed in crash on Highway 132 west of Modesto

A Patterson driver died Tuesday night in a collision between a car and a big rig on Highway 132 west of Modesto, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Ricardo Ramirez, 64, was northbound on Gates Road in a Honda Civic and stopped at a stop sign at Highway 132 at about 6:11 p.m., said CHP Officer Ming Hsu.

Ramirez then proceeded into the intersection, driving into the path of big rig that did not have a stop sign.

Hsu said the driver of the big rig swerved to the left to try to avoid a collision but the right front of the big rig struck the driver’s side of the Honda.

Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene, Hsu said.

The driver of the big rig, 58-year-old Manjit Grewal of Madera, was not injured.