Travel problems possible as B.C. faces rainy, snowy weekend

A shifting pattern will plunge British Columbia into a stretch of rainy weather that will last into the first week of March. The pattern flip is a sudden change from the dry weather and below-seasonal temperatures we’ve seen across the province in recent weeks. More on how much rain and snow to expect this weekend, and what we’re looking ahead to next week, below.

A WET WEEKEND AHEAD FOR LOWER ELEVATIONS

It’s been a cold week across the South Coast as continental winds blew chilly air over the Rockies into British Columbia. Arctic outflow winds kept temperatures below the freezing mark for some communities across the Lower Mainland this week.

That pattern is coming to an end in a hurry. A strong jet stream over the northern Pacific Ocean will allow one system after another to trek over the West Coast heading into next week.

A surge of atmospheric moisture will reach the South Coast in time for the weekend, setting the stage for both seasonable temperatures and wet weather to return to the region.

rain

We’ll see waves of rain sweep across southern B.C. well into next week, with a high probability for rain almost every day through next Thursday.

The first wave of precipitation will reach the South Coast on Saturday and Sunday. Vancouver is on track to see as much, or even more, rain this weekend as the city has seen so far this month, with 20-40 mm in the forecast through Sunday. The highest precipitation totals are likely on western Vancouver Island, where 75-100 mm of rain is possible this weekend.

LOW FREEZING LEVELS BRING SIGNIFICANT MOUNTAIN SNOWS

While the incoming waves of precipitation look like more of an annoyance than anything worrisome for lower elevations, it’s a different story for higher elevations. Low freezing levels will make this a much more interesting pattern for ski resorts and mountain passes.

Accumulating snow will blanket the province’s major mountain passes, potentially leading to travel disruptions on Saturday and Sunday.

Story continues

snow

The first round of snow will arrive with this weekend’s system, bringing up to 10-20 cm of snow to higher elevations and the mountain passes.

We’ll see a couple of additional soggy systems target the South Coast heading into next week. Check back frequently for more details on these next systems as we head into the weekend.

Thumbnail courtesy of NOAA/NESDIS.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest on conditions across British Columbia.