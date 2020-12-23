Patta Is the New School of Old School Streetwear

Photo credit: Geert Broertjes

Not so long ago, Zeedijk, a street which runs through Amsterdam's historic red light district, was a haven for drug addicts, prostitutes and sailors on shore leave. The Hotel Prins Henrik, at its northern end, was where heroin-addicted jazz trumpeter Chet Baker was found dead in 1988, having either fallen – or jumped – from his window on the second floor.

Time, however, has softened the street's edges. Or rather, time and money. Zeedijk is now the heart of Chinatown, home to family-run Chinese and Thai restaurants as well as art shops and a glut of local international fashion boutiques, from Comme des Garçons Black to Stüssy and the homegrown Zeedijk 60.

It's is also where you'll find Patta, the brand-slash-creative family that, through its own line of streetwear, sneakers and wallet-emptying collaborations with the likes of Nike, Levi's and Umbro, has carved out a space as one of the most exciting brands in modern menswear. Its Zeedijk HQ is also a must-visit for any garms nerd who finds himself in Amsterdam.

Founded by Edson Sabajo and Guillaume "Gee" Schmidt, the name is a nod to their Surinamese heritage, with ‘patta’ being a slang word for shoe. Much like the original Supreme store on Lafayette Street in New York, or Duffer of St George, in D’Arblay Street, Soho a few years before that, Patta transcends the product it sells, uniting scenes and crossing cultures including music, football and the local creative community.

I meet with Edson and Gee in their head office in the north-west of the city, a shared space in a renovated school full of record covers, esoteric art, rails of new-season clothes, and trainers. Lots and lots of trainers.



The pair met at the start of the millennium while working at the now-defunct Fat Beats record shop in Amsterdam. “It was like a community," says Sabajo, "a meeting point where people came to listen to records, talk shit and just hang out.”

There was no grand scheme to begin with, just a shared passion for hip-hop and trainers. And through their association with Fat Beats, a cultural cachet that scored them gigs across the globe – Sabajo as DJ and Schmidt as MC – and, more importantly, insight into where they could find the freshest kicks.

“Fat Beats also had stores in New York, LA, and Tokyo, so automatically we were in some sort of hub. It was a hip-hop connection, but sneakers, fashion and street culture were all a part of it," says Schmidt. “It was a means to an end. We could travel, meet people and make money doing something we thought was fun. At the same time, we became very good friends.”



Thanks to an expanding contacts book, passion and no shortage of hustle, Edson and Gee opened the original Patta store in 2004, selling a carefully curated range of trainers they had bought at retail price on their travels. It was a simpler time, before high fashion collaborations or drop-day bots, and the brand's clout was forged on streetwear's founding principles – knowledge, passion and a love for the scene.



We now live in a world in which Supreme is a billion-dollar brand and there's a stock market for flipping rare trainers, which makes it arguable that 'streetwear' has lost its meaning. But Patta's founders remain sanguine when I ask how they've seen sneaker culture change over the last 16 years. "Is there even a ‘sneaker-culture’?" counters Sabajo. "First of all, we buy sneakers to wear them.”

“The stakes are different now," says Schmidt. "There are different monetary reasons behind buying them. You have to dig a little bit deeper to get to the essence of the real shops, of the real brands. Nothing became worse, it probably became better, but finding the essence of what's important is harder because there's more distraction.

“It’s a really interesting time now. Because of Covid and Black Lives Matter, other things are becoming important, like: ‘Why am I buying this? Who is making this? Who is on the board there?’ And with this comes accountability.”

Sabajo agrees. “Then you can talk about a real culture. It’s been a big year in this respect. People can uplift each other. As Gee says, it will go slow, but we as Patta have been doing this for 16 years, and finally we're getting the limelight that we deserve.”

It was style and taste that led to Patta's highly coveted collaborations with Nike , Converse, Asics and New Balance (some of which now go on StockX for four figures). However, alongside the established footwear brands, it’s the unexpected collaborations that provide the brand with an eccentric charm — whether it’s a glorious Edgar Davids-approved football jersey, team-ups with revered Dutch photographer Dana Lixenberg, including a Noam Chomsky tee , or SIGG bottles (as the blurb puts it: "We’re taking care of ourselves and the planet, because every day is water season"). "We debated it for so long, and then we tried it and it really resonated with people," Sabajo says, laughing.

In 2010, Patta began releasing apparel of its own, which channeled American streetwear with a distinctly European flavour. The brand is now stocked worldwide and has launched two further standalone stores, in London (2016) and Milan (2019).

Over a decade and a half, Patta has grown from a cult favourite to an international brand. A big part of this relevance and longevity is down to what Sabajo describes as the “five pillars” of Patta: the stores, the clothing line, Patta Soundsystem, Patta Running Team and, most recently, the Patta Foundation.

With the Foundation’s board’s support — including Dutch actress Samora Bergtop and former politician, LGBT activist and writer Tofik Dibi — Patta launched a summer school this past July. Students aged 12-21 learn about art, business and Black history, among other subjects.

It’s a subject close to both co-founders’ hearts. “We’re teaching kids how to make business models," says Sabajo, "letting them know that if we can do it, you can do it. We’re hiring Black entrepreneurs to teach them. Like a Patta university.” He adds that, one day, he'd like to launch a branded retirement community. "Like a Patta elderly home." He's smiling, but perhaps it's not a joke.

Streetwear has long drawn on Black culture, but remains overwhelmingly white when it comes to positions of power. Patta is one of the few Black-owned brands with an international profile and Sabajo and Schmidt have a unique perspective on the cultural moment. “We do us," Schmidt says, "and we are never talking from a perspective of perfection because there's other stuff we need to progress on. [But] in terms of the industry, it has a long way to go.”

"Education is very important," says Sabajo. "That’s our intention with the school, even if you’re a white dude and you want to know more about Black culture and history – come to the school. Each one, teach one.”

