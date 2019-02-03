Patriots player reportedly expects Jared Goff to 's---' his pants in Super Bowl

While many expect the Super Bowl to hinge on Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams’ ability to get pressure on Tom Brady, the New England Patriots have other ideas.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Mike Girardi, the Patriots have some exotic looks planned for Rams quarterback Jared Goff that will make him “s— his pants.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad





Pats player: Pressure on Goff will be difference in game

The anonymous Patriots player who delivered that message believes that “one or two of those moments” will be the difference in the game and that Brady will handle the rest on offense.

The Patriots have won the quarterback pressure battles in each of their playoff wins against the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

Patriots defenders got to Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers twice and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes four times while Brady has not been sacked in the postseason.

A Patriots player reportedly expects to Jared Goff to crumble under pressure. (Getty)

Rams have protected Goff through playoffs

We’ve not seen Goff under pressure much in the playoffs either, with the Saints getting the only sack against the Rams in the NFC championship game.

[Watch live: Super Bowl LIII on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET]

The Patriots obviously believe that Brady’s Super Bowl experience gives him a significant edge over Goff, playing in his first Super Bowl. But Brady’s not immune to pressure, with both of New England’s losses to the Giants in Super Bowls coming courtesy largely off the New York pass rush.

Story continues

While New England is salivating over the thought of flustering Goff, Rams pass rushers are surely thinking the same thing about Brady.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Watch Super Bowl LIII pregame and then Patriots-Rams on Yahoo Sports app

• Gonzalez, Reed, Bailey headline 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

• Report: Lakers players confronted Walton after loss to Warriors

• Get ready for your draft with our Fantasy Baseball top 300 rankings

