On Patrol: Live series premiere on Reelz delayed after technical disaster

UPDATE: At 10:14 p.m. ET, Reelz tweeted that it had finally resolved the technical issue and would begin airing On Patrol: Live from the beginning.

We are on, and we are starting at the beginning.



Thank you for your patience!#OnPatrolLive — REELZ (@ReelzChannel) July 23, 2022

ORIGINAL STORY: The slogan for Reelz channel is "Reelz makes real life really entertaining," but it definitely didn't feel that way for viewers who tuned in to see the live series premiere of the police docuseries On Patrol: Live Friday night at 9 p.m. Instead all they saw were reruns of a show called Jail: Las Vegas, and countless ads for the network's upcoming special KISS: Breaking the Band.

"Sorry folks. We are aware there are current technical problems," the network tweeted at 9:16 p.m., 16 minutes after the show was scheduled to start. "We are working on it as fast as we can."

Sorry folks. We are aware there are current technical problems. We are working on it as fast as we can. — REELZ (@ReelzChannel) July 23, 2022

On Patrol: Live reunites host/exec producer Dan Abrams with Live PD executive producer John Zito, and co-host Sean "Sticks" Larkin, a retired Tulsa Police Department lieutenant. Much like their previous series on A&E — which was canceled in 2020 — On Patrol: Live will follow seven police departments across the country live from 9 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Saturday night.

But on the very first night, serious technical issues kept the live feeds from making it to viewers' screens — and so Reelz was forced to show episodes of a self-explanatory reality series called Jail: Las Vegas.

As viewers took to Twitter to share their confusion and frustration, Abrams offered updates via his own Twitter account, adding: "Believe me, we are frustrated. Sorry!"

We are shooting live but Based on the #OPNation technical issues I’m told the show will air from the beginning. Believe me we are frustrated. Sorry! @OfficialOPLive — Dan Abrams (@danabrams) July 23, 2022

As of 10 p.m. ET, Reelz had yet to resolve the technical issue.

