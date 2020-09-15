Christians Are Part Of Black Lives Matter, Co-Founder Reminds Pat Robertson

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors is pushing back against televangelist Pat Robertson’s claim that the movement she helped build is “destroying” Christianity, calling Robertson’s suggestion “inflammatory and dangerous.”

The 90-year-old Christian Broadcasting Network founder had disparaged the Black Lives Matter movement as a “stalking horse for a very, very radical anti-family, anti-God agenda.”

“They’re talking about destroying, essentially, Christianity as being racist,” Robertson said Thursday on an episode of his show “The 700 Club.”

“Of course we want to stand with oppressed people against police brutality, but we don’t want to go along with a lesbian, anti-family, anti-capitalist, Marxist revolution. We don’t want that for America.”

Cullors defended Black Lives Matter in a statement Saturday, pointing out that Christians are part of the movement.

“To insinuate that our movement is trying to destroy Christianity is disgraceful and outright offends our Christian siblings who are a part of our movement against racial injustice,” Cullors said.

“Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation recognizes that our vision may not be agreed upon by everyone, but to blatantly disregard our work and equate it to destroying a religion is reckless,” she added.

While everyone may not agree with Black Lives Matter's vision, Patrisse Cullors says, televangelist Pat Robertson's comments against the movement were "reckless."

Christians have, in fact, been part of the protests of police brutality against Black Americans for years, with clergy members acting as buffers and mediators between protesters and police ― or getting arrested themselves in acts of civil disobedience.

Robertson’s comments about the Black Lives Matter movement came as the television host reflected on protests in Rochester, New York, over the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died one week after police placed a “spit hood” on his head and forcibly restrained him during a mental health crisis. Footage of the incident was released Sept. 3, a little over a week after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and after a summer of protests against police brutality and racism.

Robertson had previously indicated some sympathy toward racial injustice protests. In June, he criticized President Donald Trump’s response to protests in Washington, D.C., after the May 25 police killing of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis.

On Thursday, Robertson said he believed that Black lives matter. But he added that the movement had been “hijacked” by “radicals” who are seeking a “Marxist revolution” and want to upend capitalism and “the nuclear family.”

Robertson has long drawn criticism for his inflammatory positions on Islam, LGBTQ issues and feminism. His “700 Club” has considerable reach ― about 650,000 U.S. households watch Robertson’s show every day, according to CBN. The network also has close ties to President Donald Trump’s administration and regularly features high-ranking White House officials as guests on its programs.

Pat Robertson is the founder of the Christian Broadcasting Network. He's called the Black Lives Matter movement a "stalking horse for a very, very radical anti-family, anti-God agenda."