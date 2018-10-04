Patriots WR Julian Edelman worked out at Celtics facility during suspension

It’s always fun to have a synergy between a city’s professional sports teams.

A recent relationship in Boston is a little stronger than the typical one of one team making a pump-up message for the other to play on the video board during games. During New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman’s four-game suspension he worked out at Boston Celtics’ new training facility, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Adrian Wojnarowski.

Edelman returns Thursday night for the Patriots as they play the Indianapolis Colts, a game that can be livestreamed on the Yahoo Sports mobile app (IOS and Android).

There has always been a good relationship between all of the city’s sports teams, like when the then-reigning Super Bowl champion Patriots were honored at Red Sox opening day in 2015 and Tom Brady threw out the first pitch. The Edelman-Celtics relationship is beyond even that.

Julian Edelman played pingpong with Gordon Hayward

The ESPN report didn’t indicate Edelman was playing shooting guard during practice with Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum or anything. But the report said he used the facilities and was around the Celtics’ training staff. He mostly used the team’s weight room.

It doesn’t appear Edelman played any hoops but he did get in a lot of pingpong with Gordon Hayward, ESPN said.

“He’s a good player,” Hayward texted ESPN. “I haven’t played against someone who moved like he did when he played. He was all over the place and low to the ground.”

Hayward said he won nine of 10 games off Edelman but “They were all close.”

Patriots need Edelman to have immediate impact

Edelman couldn’t work out at the Patriots’ facilities during his suspension, per NFL rules. There aren’t rules about using NBA facilities, however.

The Patriots need Edelman to make an impact right away, because their pass offense has been missing him. If Edelman steps right in and looks as good as ever, the Patriots can give an assist to the NBA team nearby.

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman worked out at the Boston Celtics’ facility when he was suspended. (AP)

