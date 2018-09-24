Patriots vs. Lions results: Score, highlights from Lions' big victory over Patriots

Student defeated teacher on Sunday night, as former New England defensive coordinator Matt Patricia earned his first career win as Lions head coach in Detroit's 26-10 victory over Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

New England dropped to 1-2, as its offense looked anemic against a Lions (1-2) defense that had allowed 78 points in its past two games.

Tom Brady was 14-for-26 passing for 133 yards as newly acquired wide receiver Josh Gordon (inactive) watched from the sideline. Brady's arsenal should grow soon, as Gordon will soon be joined by the returning Julian Edelman (suspension) in Week 5.

Lions rookie running back Kerryon Johnson rushed for 100 yards, breaking an infamous drought, becoming the team's first 100-yard rusher in 70 games; Reggie Bush reached 100 on the ground in 2013.

Wide receivers Marvin Jones Jr., Golden Tate and Kenny Golladay all topped 50 yards receiving from quarterback Matthew Stafford on the night.

The Patriots will head back home for a matchup with the Dolphins next week, while the Lions head to Dallas to face the Cowboys.

(All times ET.)

Patriots vs. Lions results, score, highlights

Patriots: 10

Lions: 26



11:10 p.m.: The Patriots complete a few passes but don't get anywhere close to the end zone as the clock runs out. FINAL: Lions 26, Patriots 10.

11:06 p.m.: Prater is now a perfect 4-for-4 as he hits another field goal. Patriots will need two touchdowns and two two-point conversions with 1:56 remaining. Lions 26, Patriots 10.

10:58 p.m.: Patriots come up empty on 4th and 12 and the Lions will take over deep in their own territory. That should just about wrap it up.

10:55 p.m.: A 10-yard run by Johnson and he has eclipsed 100 rushing yards. He is the first Lions running back to accomplish that feat since Reggie Bush on November 28, 2013.

10:46 p.m.: INTERCEPTION, LIONS. Brady goes deep and is intercepted by Darius Slay. Ford Field is electric right now.

10:41 p.m.: The Lions respond with a three-and-out of their own and will punt for the first time in the game.

10:36 p.m.: An intentional grounding and a sack of Brady from the Lions on the Patriots offensive drive and New England is forced to punt once again. Brady and company are running low on time to make something happen.

10:28 p.m.: FIELD GOAL, LIONS. Prater connects on his third field goal of the night, this time from 32 yards out. The Patriots have 12:44 remaining to make up 13 points. Lions 23, Patriots 10

End of third quarter: Lions 20, Patriots 10

10:17 p.m.: The Lions defense holds strong as Brady's pass to Gronkowski falls incomplete. Pupil is beating teacher so far.

10:10 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, LIONS: An efficient 10-play drive ends in a 33-yard pass from Stafford to Marvin Jones and the Lions extend it back to a two-possession game. Lions 20, Patriots 10.

9:59 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, PATRIOTS. Brady connects with James White for a 10-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-8 and the Patriots cut it to a one-possession game. Lions 13, Patriots 10.

9:53 p.m.: INTERCEPTION, PATRIOTS. Stafford is picked off by rookie Ja'Whaun Bentley on his first pass of the half. New England will take over near midfield.

Halftime: Lions 13, Patriots 3

9:37 p.m.: The Lions make it past midfield in their quest to try to put up points before the half but ultimately run out of time. Still a successful first half for their offense. Stafford is 18-for-23 for 150 yards and the Lions have accumulated 81 yards on the ground.

9:31 p.m.: FIELD GOAL, PATRIOTS. Stephen Gostkowski connects from 36 yards out with 40 seconds remaining in the half and the Patriots are on the board. Lions 13, Patriots 3.

9:24 p.m.: New England picks up its first first down of the game and is driving as we hit the 2-minute warning.

9:16 p.m.: FIELD GOAL, LIONS. Matt Prater connects on a chip shot 25-yard field goal after Stafford failed to complete consecutive passes on second and third down. Lions 13, Patriots 0.

9:09 p.m.: The Lions offense crosses midfield as they are once again putting together an impressive drive. The Patriots defense, which is without three starters — Eric Rowe, Trey Flowers and Patrick Chung — looks lost out there.

8:55 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, LIONS. After a review, the ruling on the field is overturned and Golladay is given a touchdown on the 3-yard pass from Stafford. Lions 10, Patriots 0.

8:52 p.m.: Patricia has challenged the call on the field that wide receiver Kenny Golladay did not cross the goal line for a touchdown. Golladay was called down at the 1-yard line. Was quite the throw of the challenge flag by Patricia.

Matt Patricia looks like hes wanted to throw a challenge flag his entire life pic.twitter.com/UDP6LfPctc — The Rush (@therushyahoo) September 24, 2018

End of first quarter: Lions 3, Patriots 0

8:47 p.m.: The Lions are driving and have entered the red zone. Stafford has just one incompletion during the game and running back Kerryon Johnson has gashed New England's defense for gains of 12 and 9 on the drive.

8:34 p.m.: FIELD GOAL, LIONS. Matt Prater connects from 39 yards out to give the Lions an early lead. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was 5-for-6 through the air on the drive. Lions 3, Patriots 0.

8:24 p.m.: Cordarrelle Patterson's strong kick return gives the Patriots good field position, but Tom Brady and company go three-and-out on their first possession.

8:11 p.m.: About nine minutes until kickoff at Ford Field.

6:50 p.m .: Both teams have posted their inactives: