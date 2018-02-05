Patriots' trick play falls just short when wide open Tom Brady can't quite catch football

Oh, man. Tom Brady.

This one just might have led his career highlight reel.





The New England Patriots, never shy to call a trick play on the big stage, pulled the okey-doke early in the second quarter of Sunday’s Super Bowl. And they almost got away with it.

Brady did everything right but catch the ball. From the handoff, to his nonchalant my-role-in-this-play-is-done body language to getting past Eagles pass rusher Chris Long to a wide open field, Brady looked ready for his wide receiver turn.

[Stream Super Bowl LII live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app]

But whether it was his 40-year-old legs or gimpy hand to blame, Brady just couldn’t quite come up with the big play.

Had Brady caught the pass from Danny Amendola, he would’ve become the oldest player to catch a pass in the Super Bowl at 40 years, 185 days. Jerry Rice caught five passes for 77 yards for the Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII at 40 years, 105 days.

Instead the Patriots were left to go for it on fourth-and-five, and came up short.

For all the Patriots haters out there, here’s another angle.

Tom Brady IS human. pic.twitter.com/5GfsITjJts — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) February 5, 2018





New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP) More

More Super Bowl coverage from Yahoo Sports:

• Follow Super Bowl LII live: Eagles vs. Patriots

• Super Bowl LII: Our experts make their picks

• Brady shares beaming family pic ahead of Super Bowl

• Are the Patriots the greatest dynasty in sports history?

• Trump’s Super Bowl message: ‘We proudly stand’ for national anthem

