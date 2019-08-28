Patriots trade for offensive linemen Jermaine Eluemunor, Korey Cunningham

On Monday, news broke that New England Patriots starting center David Andrews may miss the season after being diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs.

On Wednesday, the Patriots made a pair of trades to shore up their offensive line.

Pats add Eluemunor, Cunningham

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they traded lineman Jermaine Eluemunor to New England for an undisclosed draft pick.

Earlier in the day, Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Korey Cunningham announced on Instagram that he had been dealt to the Patriots. ESPN’s Field Yates reports that the Cardinals will receive a sixth-round pick in return.

With starting center David Andrews sidelined indefinitely, the Patriots are shoring up their offensive line. (Getty)

Eluemunor, an interior lineman, played in 17 games for the Ravens including two starts after being selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Cunningham, a tackle and a seventh-round selection in 2018, played in six games for the Cardinals as a rookie, all of them starts.

Backup guard Ted Karras is expected to take Andrews’ place at center for New England, leaving the Patriots with a need for depth.

