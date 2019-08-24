Patriots TE Kendricks suspended for season opener

New England Patriots tight end Lance Kendricks was suspended for the first game of the regular season without pay for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.





Kendricks will miss New England's opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 8. He is eligible to return to the active roster the next day.

Kendricks is allowed to play in New England's final preseason game against the New York Giants on Thursday.





The 31-year-old Kendricks has caught 241 passes for 2,505 yards and 19 touchdowns in eight NFL seasons with the Rams (2011-16) and Packers (2017-18). He had 19 receptions for 170 yards and one score last season for Green Bay.





Kendricks signed with the Patriots last month as a free agent.





--Field Level Media